21.07.2020 10:13:00

Clarity Pharmaceuticals and ImaginAb to Collaborate on New Cancer Targets

SYDNEY and LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Pharmaceuticals, a radiopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious disease, and ImaginAb, Inc., a company that harnesses the specificity of monoclonal antibodies, have entered into a collaboration agreement to develop new targeted theranostic (diagnostic and therapy) products for a broad range of cancer types.

Clarity and ImaginAb will combine their proprietary technologies to develop novel minibody and cys-diabody radiopharmaceutical products using Clarity's copper chelators to fully exploit the benefits of the theranostic pairing of copper-64 or copper-67.

ImaginAb's CEO, Ian Wilson, said, "ImaginAb designs and engineers small, highly targeted proteins known as minibodies and cys-dibodies coupled with radioisotopes to image important molecular targets using standard Positron Emission Tomography (PET). We are excited to work together with Clarity on expanding the utility of ImaginAb's technologies and entering the field of targeted radiotherapy."

Dr Alan Taylor, Clarity's Executive Chairman, commented, "This collaboration will enable us to bring together ImaginAb's unique expertise in designing minibodies, which are used to ensure rapid and highly specific targeting of tumours, with Clarity's chelator technology, which will allow us to fully exploit the perfect pairing of copper-64 for diagnosis and copper-67 for therapy."

"The teams at Clarity and Imaginab are already working together to explore the synergies of combining their expertise in lead generation, manufacture, regulatory frameworks and clinical development to fast-track new theranostic products which will be the future of therapy. Combined, the companies will pursue their ultimate goal of developing better treatments for children and adults with cancer", Dr Taylor added.

About Clarity Pharmaceuticals

Clarity is a personalised medicine company focused on the treatment of serious diseases. The Company is a leader in innovative radiopharmaceuticals, developing targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in adults and children.

www.claritypharmaceuticals.com

About ImaginAb

ImaginAb Inc. is an immuno-oncology imaging company focused on providing actionable insight into patient selection and treatment progress for cancer immunotherapy, enabling precision medicine. ImaginAb engineers antibody fragments called minibodies that maintain the exquisite specificity of full-length antibodies while remaining biologically inert in the body. Used with widely available PET scan technology, these novel minibodies illuminate high-value molecular targets, providing physicians with a whole-body picture of immune activity. ImaginAb is advancing a pipeline of minibodies against oncology and immunology targets including the CD8 ImmunoPET targeting CD8 cells.  ImaginAb's products have the potential to improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. The Company is backed by top tier venture capital firms and strategic corporate firms including The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy , Adage Capital, The Cycad Group, Merck (MSD) Pharma, Novartis Bioventures and Jim Pallotta of the Raptor Group.

For more information about ImaginAb's pipeline and technology, visit www.imaginab.com.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 47.56
4.16 %
CS Group 10.39
3.38 %
UBS Group 11.64
3.33 %
The Swatch Grp 200.20
1.75 %
CieFinRichemont 62.20
1.60 %
Nestle 108.20
-0.33 %
Givaudan 3’765.00
-0.45 %
Sika 199.00
-0.48 %
Novartis 82.09
-0.75 %
Swisscom 498.10
-0.82 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:24
Vontobel: 10% Coupon auf 20% verdoppeln?
08:58
SMI vor neuem Verlaufshoch
20.07.20
Die Berichtssaison nimmt Fahrt auf
20.07.20
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV
20.07.20
Recovery Setback?
14.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.07.20
Schroders: Video: Is Big Tech under threat?
17.07.20
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund - Are markets paying enough attention?
15.07.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
mehr
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ähnlichkeiten zu 1929: Kommt ein Mega-Crash auf uns zu?
Novartis-Aktie im Minus: Corona-Rücksetzer im zweiten Quartal
UBS verdient im zweiten Quartal wegen Wertberichtigungen weniger als im Vorjahr - Aktie trotzdem stärker
NIO-Aktie aktuell: Investoren fliehen aus NIO
ARYZTA setzt GV auf 16. September an und prüft Übernahmeangebote - Aktie springt zweistellig hoch
Verbot von Kryptowährungen geplant: Indien legt Gesetzesentwurf vor
Trotz Aktien-Anstieg: Tesla-Leerverkäufe auf Rekordhoch
Optimistische Studie: Bitcoin-Kurs könnte fast bis auf 400'000 US-Dollar steigen
SMI und DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Bayer-Aktie zieht an: US-Berufungsgericht mildert Glyphosat-Urteil stark ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex legen am Dienstag zu. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen Gewinne aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB