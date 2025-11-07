MultiPlan a Aktie 138294084 / US62548M2098
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
07.11.2025 12:17:44
Claritev Corporation Q3 Loss Decreases
(RTTNews) - Claritev Corporation (CTEV) released Loss for third quarter of -$69.753 million
The company's earnings came in at -$69.753 million, or -$4.23 per share. This compares with -$391.450 million, or -$24.25 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $245.959 million from $230.495 million last year.
Claritev Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: -$69.753 Mln. vs. -$391.450 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$4.23 vs. -$24.25 last year. -Revenue: $245.959 Mln vs. $230.495 Mln last year.
Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised up its revenue growth outlook. Claritev now expects revenue growth of 2.8% to 3.2%, compared with the prior outlook of flat to 2%.
For the full year, Claritev now anticipates capital expenditure of $165 million to $175 million against its prior guidance of $170 million to $180 million.
Nachrichten zu MultiPlan Corp Registered Shs -A-
|
06.11.25
|Ausblick: MultiPlan A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: MultiPlan A stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.08.25