<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.03.2020 07:30:00

Clarification following request from Borsa Italiana, the Italian Stock Exchange

London, March 24, 2020

In response to a request from Borsa Italiana (the Italian Stock Exchange), CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) confirms that Hubertus Mühlhäuser resigned as CEO of CNH Industrial to pursue other interests. While Mr. Mühlhäuser offered to assist the Company while it searched for a successor, the Board determined that the Company had access to appropriate experience and skills and decided therefore to accept his resignation with immediate effect.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Swiss Life / Swiss Re / Zurich 52826607 49.00 % 15.00 %
Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS 52826609 69.00 % 12.00 %
ABB / Geberit 52826608 50.00 % 10.00 %

Attachment

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shsmehr Analysen

18.06.19 CNH Industrial Hold Deutsche Bank AG
09.01.19 CNH Industrial Sell Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

23.03.20
Ölpreis fällt auf 17-Jahrestief
23.03.20
Gemeinsam stark
23.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - Credit Linked Note auf LafargeHolcim mit 2.20% p.a.
23.03.20
SMI vor neuem Ungemach
20.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs 5.06 0.00% CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Chef warnt Mitarbeiter vor "aufziehendem Sturm" - Aktie fällt deutlich
Wall Street geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Vor Halving: So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Kurs bis Mai entwickeln
Nach Pannenserie und erneuter Belastungsprobe: Swisscom in der Bredouille
Ölpreis fällt auf 17-Jahrestief
Schweizer Startup will erste Space-Müllabfuhr ins All bringen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 12: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Shell stemmt sich mit Kostensenkungen gegen Corona-Pandemie - Aktie dreht ins Plus
Netflix reduziert Bitrate in Europa: Droht der Schweiz bald die Zwangspause?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen kräftig im Plus
Am Dienstag greifen die Anleger in Asien wieder zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB