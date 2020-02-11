11.02.2020 09:06:00

Clarifai Expands its Global Presence with a New Office in Tallinn, Estonia

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai, a leading AI platform provider named one of the "Leaders" in computer vision by Forrester and one of Deloitte's fastest growing companies in 2019, opened a new office in Estonia's capital city, Tallinn, on February 1st of this year. The new office in Tallinn joins Clarifai's New York headquarters, along with offices in Washington, D.C., San Francisco and a growing team of remote workers as part of the company's strategy to expand its global reach.

"The decision to expand our global footprint with an office in Estonia was a natural and logical one," said Matthew Zeiler, Clarifai's CEO. "The country is known for its high-caliber talent in the technology industry in addition to the presence of top tech companies. Our new office allows us to leverage the talent of Estonia's world-class engineers to better service our clients.  We look forward to welcoming the best and brightest engineers from around the world to become a part of our fast growing Tallinn office"

The Tallinn office will be led by Vlad Eminovici, an engineer with over 20 years of experience at Microsoft. Clarifai is actively looking for full-stack and machine learning engineers in Estonia to work on cutting-edge technology and join a fully integrated global team. Click here for more information on career opportunities in Estonia.

About Clarifai
Clarifai is a Machine Learning as a Service platform using Artificial Intelligence to address critical business needs. We offer an enterprise-level platform designed to interpret images and videos, returning insights used to reduce operational expenses, increase growth and provide an optimal customer experience. Our platform allows for streamlined data collection and efficient training, testing and deployment of customized applications.

Michael Noonan
Clarifai 
Michael.Noonan@clarifai.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/837665/Clarifai_Logo_FC_Logo.jpg

