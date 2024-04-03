Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’595 -1.2%  SPI 15’267 -1.1%  Dow 39’170 -1.0%  DAX 18’283 -1.1%  Euro 0.9779 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’042 -0.8%  Gold 2’281 1.3%  Bitcoin 59’602 -5.6%  Dollar 0.9077 0.0%  Öl 89.2 1.6% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Super Micro Computer2776758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Swisscom874251Lonza1384101Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Swatch1225515
Top News
Meyer Burger-Aktie: Kapitalerhöhung abgeschlossen
Nach Übernahme von US-Werk und CEO-Ankündigung: So positiv sind Analysten gegenüber Lonza gestimmt
Ethereum staken: So geht's
Analysten sehen Potenzial für weitere Rally der Netflix-Aktie
Standard Chartered mit Mega-Prognose für Bitcoin: Diese Marke soll BTC bis 2025 erreichen
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Clariant Aktie [Symbol: CLN / Valor: 1214263]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.04.2024 06:00:00

Clariant completed acquisition of Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

finanzen.net zero Clariant-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Clariant
12.31 CHF 0.78%
Kaufen Verkaufen

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

MUTTENZ, 03 APRIL 2024

Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, today announces that it has completed the acquisition of Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, a leading provider of high-value ingredients for the cosmetics and personal care industry, from IFF for an Enterprise Value (EV) of USD 810 million (~ CHF 720 million). Purchase price will be subject to customary net debt and working capital adjustments.

"The acquisition of Lucas Meyer Cosmetics is a prime example of how we implement our purpose-led growth strategy and support our goal of accelerating customer- and sustainability-driven innovation,” said Conrad Keijzer, Chief Executive Officer of Clariant. "The complementarity in customer portfolio, product portfolio, and regional strongholds and capabilities in R&D and in marketing make the combination of Clariant and Lucas Meyer Cosmetics a leading solutions provider for high value personal care brands.”

"I see the acquisition of Lucas Meyer Cosmetics as a significant step forward for Care Chemicals. Customers as well as consumers increasingly demand high value natural ingredients,” said Christian Vang, President of the Clariant Business Unit Care Chemicals and the Americas region. "I extend a warm welcome to 190 highly qualified professionals as our new colleagues at Clariant. We jointly look forward to exciting growth opportunities and expect to increase annual sales to USD 180 million in 2028 from around USD 100 million currently.”

The transaction further transforms Clariant’s portfolio toward high-growth, high-margin and highly cash-generative specialty chemicals businesses and consumer end-markets underpinned by accelerating demand for natural and sustainable products. It increases Clariant’s exposure to the active and functional cosmetic ingredients market in the Business Unit Care Chemicals.

Clariant will consolidate Lucas Meyer Cosmetics in its Business Unit Care Chemicals as of 2 April 2024. The acquisition was funded through the issuance in March 2024 of a CHF 350 million dual-tranche (CHF 200 million for 3 years at 2.375 % and CHF 150 million for 7 years at 2.75 %) senior unsecured bond and through a multi-currency bridge facility at an interest rate of around 4.4 % per annum, which is intended to be refinanced in 2024, subject to market conditions. Clariant expects no change to its investment-grade credit rating after closing.

About Lucas Meyer Cosmetics
Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, founded in 1999 and headquartered in Québec, Canada, is a leading player in the high value active and functional cosmetic ingredients market. Lucas Meyer Cosmetics’ competitive edge stems from its superior marketing and innovation capabilities, including global R&D and regional application centers, which translate into strong financial performance with ~ USD 100 million in revenues (~ CHF 90 million) and a highly attractive profitability. The business is also highly cash-generative due to its asset-light model and outsourced production. In addition, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics has a unique customer-centric business model, resulting in strong brand recognition among customers around the world.

 

CORPORATE MEDIA RELATIONS

 

Jochen Dubiel
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com

 

Ellese Caruana
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
ellese.caruana@clariant.com

 

Luca Lavina
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
luca.lavina@clariant.com

 

 

Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.		 

INVESTOR RELATIONS

 

Andreas Schwarzwälder
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
andreas.schwarzwaelder@clariant.com

 

Thijs Bouwens
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
thijs.bouwens@clariant.com

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

This media release contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Clariant’s ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the company’s ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, Inflation and consumer confidence, on a global, regional or national basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.

 

www.clariant.com

 

Clariant is a focused specialty chemical company led by the overarching purpose of ‘Greater chemistry – between people and planet’. By connecting customer focus, innovation, and people the company creates solutions to foster sustainability in different industries. On 31 December 2023, Clariant totaled a staff number of 10 481 and recorded sales of CHF 4.377 billion in the fiscal year for its continuing businesses. As of January 2023, the Group conducts its business through the three Business Units Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives. Clariant is based in Switzerland.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Clariant AG (N)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Clariant AG (N)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
30.09.22 Clariant Outperform Credit Suisse Group
14.07.22 Clariant Sell UBS AG
16.06.22 Clariant Hold Deutsche Bank AG
16.06.22 Clariant Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.06.22 Clariant Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien: KLA-Tencor, TransDigm & LVMH mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:

✅KLA-Tencor

✅TransDigm

✅LVMH

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien: KLA-Tencor, TransDigm & LVMH mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

02.04.24 Zurück an der Börse: Der IPO von Douglas
02.04.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
02.04.24 Bitcoin Kurs fällt zurück auf 66.000 Dollar - Tiefster Stand seit über eine Woche
02.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sika, Swiss Life, Swisscom
02.04.24 SMI wenig verändert erwartet
02.04.24 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
02.04.24 3 Knaller-Aktien: KLA-Tencor, TransDigm & LVMH mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall
02.04.24 Uncertainty Drives Bond Price Volatility
02.04.24 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Positiver Monatsabschluss
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’079.00 19.04 DTSSMU
Short 12’306.12 13.94 GYSSMU
Short 12’786.45 8.81 S2S3UU
SMI-Kurs: 11’595.00 02.04.2024 17:31:36
Long 11’240.00 19.86
Long 10’841.98 13.70 SSRM1U
Long 10’440.00 8.72
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Standard Chartered mit Mega-Prognose für Bitcoin: Diese Marke soll BTC bis 2025 erreichen
UBS will bis April 2026 Aktien im Milliardenwert zurückkaufen - UBS-Aktie stabil
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt auf Rekordhoch: Neuer Grossauftrag von der Bundeswehr
Lonza-Aktie leichter: Bisheriger Siegfried-Chef Wolfgang Wienand wird Lonza-CEO
KI-Aktien neben NVIDIA: Sind Titel von Palantir oder Snowflake die bessere Wahl?
Lufthansa-Aktie leichter: Belegschaft der Lufthansa-Tochter AUA legt Streik vorerst bei - Swiss bleibt bei umstrittenem Inlandflug
Swatch-Aktie schwächelt: Swatch-Chef will trotz höheren Alters noch nicht aufhören
Wall Street beendet Handel schwächer -- SMI gibt letztlich kräftig ab -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekord im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger bricht am Dienstagmittag ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit