korianAct. Prov. Regroupement Cat.-O- Aktie 2743781 / FR0010386334

12.06.2025 08:27:03

Clariane completes its plan to strengthen its financial structure with the disposal of its Petits-fils home care services network

korianAct. Prov. Regroupement Cat.-O-
3.76 CHF -0.45%
Press release
 
June 12th, 2025

 

        

Clariane completes its plan to strengthen its financial structure with the disposal of its Petits-fils home care services network

Paris, June 12th, 2025 – Clariane (CLARI.PA – ISIN FR0010386334), announces today the signing of an agreement for the disposal of its Petits-fils network to Crédit Agricole Santé & Territoires for a gross disposal value of €345 million. Subject to the fulfillment of customary conditions precedent, the closing of this transaction is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2025.

The disposal of the Petits-fils network, the terms of which were set following a competitive process, completes, six months ahead of schedule, the implementation of the plan announced by Clariane on 14 November 2023 to strengthen its financial structure. This plan included an asset disposal programme worth a gross amount of €1 billion.

The various operating assets sold under this programme were sold on good terms, with an average EBITDA multiple of c.14x, helping to strengthen the company's balance sheet.

Founded in 2007, Petits-fils is now recognized for the high-quality home services it provides to elderly people, offering independent living, meal assistance, home care, support, and administrative assistance. When it was acquired by Clariane in November 2018, Petits-fils operated a national franchise network of 58 branches. Six years later, in 2024, Petits-fils now has a network of 292 branches serving close to 39,000 people in France. These contributed €56 million to Clariane Group revenue in 2024.

Crédit Agricole Santé & Territoires’ acquisition of Petits-fils will enable Petits-fils to continue its development path by benefiting from Crédit Agricole Santé & Territoires’ strong local presence.

Clariane and Crédit Agricole Santé & Territoires are also considering entering into a country-wide service partnership to enable patients and their carers to find the local care solutions best suited to their needs.

Sophie Boissard, Chief Executive Officer of the Clariane Group, said:


In November 2023, in a severely deteriorated financial environment for the sector, Clariane announced the implementation of an ambitious plan to strengthen its financial structure for a total of €1.5 billion. Thanks to the unwavering commitment of our teams and the full support of our shareholders, this plan has been successfully executed a year and a half later. This plan, along with the amendment and extension of our syndicated loan announced in February 2025, has significantly strengthened Clariane's financial position and restored a more normalized access to financing.
Building on these achievements and driven by the momentum of our "At Your Side" corporate project and the "Better Support" program, we approach the coming months with determination and confidence.



Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those included or incorporated by reference, concerning the Group’s future growth and profitability that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to factors that the Company cannot control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions. The forward-looking statements made in this document constitute expectations for the future and should be regarded as such. Actual events or results may differ from those described in this document due to a number of risks and uncertainties described in Chapter 2 of the 2024 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 1 April 2025 under registration number D.25-0209, available on the Company’s website (www.clariane.com) and that of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). All forward-looking statements included in this document are valid only as of the date of this press release. Clariane S.E. undertakes no obligation and assumes no responsibility to update the information contained herein beyond the requirements of applicable regulations.





Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Neither Clariane nor any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates or advisors accepts any responsibility for the reasonableness of any assumptions or opinions expressed or for the likelihood of any projections, prospects or performance being achieved. Any liability for such information is expressly excluded. Nothing in this document is, or should be construed as a promise or representation regarding the future. Furthermore, nothing contained in this document is intended to be or should be construed as a forecast of results. Clariane’s past performance should not be taken as a guide to future performance.



The main Alternative Performance Indicators (APIs), such as EBITDA, EBIT, net debt and financial leverage, are defined in the Universal Registration Document available on the Company’s website at www.clariane.com.

About Clariane

Clariane is the leading European community of care in times of vulnerability. It has operations in six countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.
Relying on their diverse expertise, each year, the Group’s 63,000 professionals provide services to nearly 900,000 patients and residents in three main areas of activity: care homes (Korian, Seniors Residencias, etc.), healthcare facilities and services (Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5, etc.), and alternative living solutions (Petits-fils, Ages & Vie, etc.).
In June 2023, Clariane became a purpose-driven company and added to its bylaws a new corporate purpose, common to all its activities: "taking care of each person’s humanity in times of vulnerability”.

Clariane has been listed on Euronext Paris, Section B since November 2006. The Group joined the SBF 120 index and the CAC® SBT 1.5° index on 23 September 2024.

Euronext ticker: CLARI.PA - ISIN: FR0010386334.











Stéphane Bisseuil                                                        Benoît Lesieur

     Head of Investor Relations                      Deputy Head of Investor Relations – ESG
        +33 6 58 60 68 69                                                        +33 6 64 80 15 90
                stephane.bisseuil@clariane.com                                benoit.lesieur@clariane.com





        Julie Mary                                                                Florian Bachelet

                                                                             Press officer                                                                      Press officer

        +33 6 59 72 50 69                                                                +33 6 79 86 78 23
                julie.mary@clariane.com                                florian.bachelet@clariane.com

Attachment


