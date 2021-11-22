SMI 12’545 -0.1%  SPI 16’109 -0.1%  Dow 35’602 -0.8%  DAX 16’160 -0.4%  Euro 1.0482 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’356 -0.6%  Gold 1’844 -0.1%  Bitcoin 53’519 -2.0%  Dollar 0.9299 0.1%  Öl 78.5 -0.2% 
Claranova Aktie [Valor: 47817766 / ISIN: FR0013426004]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.11.2021 08:00:05

Claranova (CLA): Adapting to post-pandemic normal

Claranova
5.12 EUR -1.82%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Edison Investment Research Limited
Claranova (CLA): Adapting to post-pandemic normal

22-Nov-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

London, UK, 22 November 2021

 

Claranova (CLA): Adapting to post-pandemic normal

Claranova reported Q122 revenue of €88m (-2% y-o-y), slightly better than its end-September expectation of a 5% decline. Now that the transition to subscription licensing is complete, Avanquest is seeing revenue growth accelerate. PlanetArt saw organic revenue declines in the last two quarters, but management is confident of a return to growth in Q222. We have revised our forecasts to reflect FY21 results and the Q1 revenue update.

 

Reflecting the different business models and minority interests for each division, we continue to use a sum-of-the-parts approach to valuation. Using EV/sales multiples that reflect our views on the growth and profitability of each division and are conservative compared to the peer group averages, we calculate a valuation of €10.46 per share (down from €10.55 when we last wrote). In our view, consistent growth in revenues and margins towards the company's FY23 targets will be key to reducing the discount to peers. In the near term, resumption of growth in PlanetArt from Q222 and sustained profitable growth in Avanquest will be the key triggers.  


Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

 

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Katherine Thompson +44 (0)20 3077 5730 tech@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 

LinkedIn        www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1250763  22-Nov-2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1250763&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dividenden auf Vorkrisenniveau? | BX Swiss TV

Sind die Dividenden schon auf dem Niveau von vor der Krise? Welche Branchen und Sektoren konnten eine besonders gute Performance vorweisen? Diese Fragen beantwortet Fedor Plambeck, Sales Director Schweiz von Janus Henderson bei BX Swiss TV. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG gibt Fedor Plambeck einen Ausblick auf das 4. Quartal 2021 und prognostiziert steigende Dividenden durch die Wirtschaftserholung.

Fedor Plambeck – Janus Henderson: Dividenden auf Vorkrisenniveau? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

19.11.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
19.11.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Idorsia, Moderna
19.11.21 Baidu profitiert nicht nur vom Werbe-Boom
19.11.21 Marktüberblick: Thyssenkrupp haussiert nach Zahlen
19.11.21 SMI-Gewinnserie gerissen
19.11.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abwärtskorrektur zum 10er-EMA? / EUR/USD – Aufwärtskorrektur
18.11.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (67.5%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
17.11.21 Fedor Plambeck – Janus Henderson: Dividenden auf Vorkrisenniveau? | BX Swiss TV
16.11.21 Lyxor: Was unter einem Rohstoff-Superzyklus zu verstehen ist und welche Bedeutung er für Anleger hat
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BioNTech-Gründer kündigt Milliarden-Investition in Mainz an - Booster schützt sehr gut vor Erkrankung
Goldrausch noch im Herbst? So schätzen die Experten die Preisaussichten für das Edelmetall ein
Glänzendes Weihnachtsgeschenk: Gold als besondere Geschenkidee
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Aussergewöhnliche Farben: So können Tesla-Kunden ihr Fahrzeug bald bestellen
Deutsche Wohnen-Übernahme: Vonovia beschliesst Kapitalerhöhung in mehrfacher Milliardenhöhe
Handel mit CO2-Emissionsrechten: So will die Londoner Börse auf Kohlenstoffemissionen aufmerksam machen
In diesen Fällen macht es für Unternehmen Sinn, über eine PIPE-Transaktion an die Börse zu gehen
Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken auf ein Mehrjahrestief
Schneller als es verdient wurde: Warum Geld so schnell ausgegeben wird

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit