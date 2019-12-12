Claire Grady Joins Gryphon Technologies Inc

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Technologies Inc., a transformational leader in providing digital engineering, technological services and solutions to U.S. Government organizations that have a National Security Mission, announced today the appointment of Claire Grady as Executive Vice President. In this position, Ms. Grady will oversee corporate departments to streamline Gryphon's business operations. She will be responsible for contracts, procurement, human capital, facilities, IT and security. Grady will report to Gryphon's Chief Executive Officer, P.J. Braden.

Claire Grady brings to Gryphon 30 years of experience advancing national security at the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security. As the DHS Under Secretary for Management from August 2017 through April 2019 and the acting DHS Deputy Secretary, she oversaw department-wide operations of more than 240,000 professionals and a $60 billion budget. During her tenure, she aligned Departmental personnel and resources to deliver maximum effectiveness during unprecedented periods of activity, working with federal, state, tribal, and local governments, international partners, and the private sector.

Ms. Grady was the Director of Defense Procurement and Acquisition Policy (DPAP) at the Office of the Secretary of Defense, responsible for 30,000 procurement professionals executing $300B annually; served on the Defense Acquisition Board (DAB); signed the Federal Acquisition Regulations; and worked closely with stakeholders to advance acquisition initiatives, including Congress, industry, and the General Accountability Office.

She began her career as an acquisition intern and progressed through positions of increasing responsibility at the Naval Sea Systems Command, the Department of Homeland Security and the United States Coast Guard. She is a recipient of the Presidential Rank Award, the DHS Distinguished Service Medal, the DoD Meritorious Civilian Service Medal, the Navy Meritorious Service Medal (twice), the USCG Civilian Service Commendation Medal and numerous other awards.

"Claire is a highly accomplished and respected leader in our industry. Her experience and vision combined with her energy (motivation) will take Gryphon to new heights. We are all excited to work with her," said P.J. Braden, CEO of Gryphon Technologies Inc.

