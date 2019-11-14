ClaimVantage Presents "Absence Uncovered: What Your Employees Think They Know" Webinar

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClaimVantage, an international provider of life, disability and absence management software solutions, will present a webinar "Absence Uncovered: What Your Employees Think They Know" as part of the DMEC Tools and Tactics Webinar at 12 pm ET on Tuesday, November 19th.

Angie Brown, Absence Specialist, and Marcy Updike, UX Researcher at ClaimVantage, will present the results from the proprietary research, identifying the Knowledge Gap for FMLA and PFL regulations among employees and front-line managers responsible for managing employee absences.

Over 1200 managers and employees, from US employers with at least 100 employees, were surveyed as part of this research project. Only managers with direct reports who were responsible for managing employee absences were included.

The research found that managers are only slightly more knowledgeable than employees when it came to knowing FMLA and PFL regulations, raising compliance concerns for employers in the US. With defense for litigation cases costing anywhere between $75,000 and $125,000, according to SHRM, non-compliance with federal and state regulations is a major concern for US employers.

The Knowledge Gap across both groups was significantly larger for PFL than FMLA, with a gap of over 60% identified. This should not be surprising as PFL is state-regulated, with different eligibility rules being applied across states, but this raises additional compliance concerns for PFL administration.

Join Angie and Marcy next Tuesday, November 19th at 12 pm ET to learn more about this Knowledge Gap and what employers need to consider when evaluating absence management strategies. The session will last for 45 minutes, followed by a Q&A session.

