SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’606 0.7%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0817 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’553 -0.5%  Gold 1’898 0.2%  Bitcoin 26’048 1.3%  Dollar 0.8839 0.3%  Öl 51.7 0.6% 
04.01.2021 02:02:00

CKGSB Partners on Penn Wharton China Summit and Launches New MBA Scholarship

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading business school, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) partners on the annual 2020 Penn Wharton China Summit and launches its new 'MBA Future Elite Scholarship'. Held on December 19th and 20th in Beijing, the two-day summit brings together leading industry experts to explore and discuss the present and future of China's social and economic development, and its interaction with the United States and the world.

Under this year's theme 'The Next Decade', CKGSB Professor of Finance and associate dean of the MBA ProgramLi Haitao was invited to speak and give his expert advice on the 2021 macro economy and capital market outlook. In light of COVID-19's impact on the global economy this year, Professor Li emphasized that recovery should be the key focus of 2021. In his outlook on the future and the global economy, Professor Li stressed the importance of technology. "Alibaba, Tencent, Apple, Microsoft and Google's combined market value is more than $5 trillion," he emphasized. Moving forward, technology will undoubtedly continue to have a huge effect and impact the way in which we live.

During the summit, CKGSB also held a ceremony to mark the launch of its new "MBA Future Elite Scholarship", welcoming future leaders and career professionals to apply. Vice Dean of the Wharton School Sam Lundquist applauded the scholarship, noting that it is extremely encouraging and comes timely, in a year of disruptions and uncertainties.

For more details, visit: https://english.ckgsb.edu.cn

SOURCE Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 83.65
1.42 %
Roche Hldg G 309.00
0.67 %
Swiss Life Hldg 412.40
0.44 %
LafargeHolcim 48.62
0.37 %
The Swatch Grp 241.50
0.21 %
Swisscom 477.10
-0.40 %
UBS Group 12.47
-0.44 %
CieFinRichemont 80.08
-0.52 %
Sika 241.80
-0.66 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’040.00
-1.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.12.20
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Neues Allzeithoch / LafargeHolcim – Widerstand hält
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Rally beschleunigt sich - Kurs kurz über 33'000 Dollar
Recycling oder Verkauf? So viel Gold lässt sich aus alten Smartphones herausholen
Bitcoin-Rally geht weiter - Kurs kratzt an Marke von 35'000 Dollar
Tesla im Visier: Toyota startet Elektroautooffensive in 2021
Tesla-Aktie: Tesla liefert 2020 halbe Million Fahrzeuge aus - Absatz steigt um 36 Prozent
Warren Buffett: So wurde das Orakel von Omaha zum Starinvestor
Facebook hat mit Novi und Diem grosse Pläne für 2021
Lohnender Luxus: Diese Sachwerte bringen mehr Rendite als Aktien
2020: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
NEL ASA: Das steckt hinter dem norwegischen Wasserstoffunternehmen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zum Jahresende stärker -- DAX beendet letzten Börsentag des Jahres tiefer
Der heimische Markt hat sich am Mittwoch etwas höher in die Feiertagspause zum Jahreswechsel verabschiedet. Der deutsche Leitindex hatte an seinem letzten Börsentag des Jahres 2020 letztendlich Verluste zu beklagen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit