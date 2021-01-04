CKGSB Partners on Penn Wharton China Summit and Launches New MBA Scholarship

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading business school, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) partners on the annual 2020 Penn Wharton China Summit and launches its new 'MBA Future Elite Scholarship'. Held on December 19th and 20th in Beijing, the two-day summit brings together leading industry experts to explore and discuss the present and future of China's social and economic development, and its interaction with the United States and the world.

Under this year's theme 'The Next Decade', CKGSB Professor of Finance and associate dean of the MBA ProgramLi Haitao was invited to speak and give his expert advice on the 2021 macro economy and capital market outlook. In light of COVID-19's impact on the global economy this year, Professor Li emphasized that recovery should be the key focus of 2021. In his outlook on the future and the global economy, Professor Li stressed the importance of technology. "Alibaba, Tencent, Apple, Microsoft and Google's combined market value is more than $5 trillion," he emphasized. Moving forward, technology will undoubtedly continue to have a huge effect and impact the way in which we live.

During the summit, CKGSB also held a ceremony to mark the launch of its new "MBA Future Elite Scholarship", welcoming future leaders and career professionals to apply. Vice Dean of the Wharton School Sam Lundquist applauded the scholarship, noting that it is extremely encouraging and comes timely, in a year of disruptions and uncertainties.

For more details, visit: https://english.ckgsb.edu.cn

SOURCE Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)