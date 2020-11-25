SMI 10’492 0.3%  SPI 12’992 0.3%  Dow 30’046 1.5%  DAX 13’292 1.3%  Euro 1.0842 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’508 1.3%  Gold 1’806 -0.1%  Bitcoin 17’220 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9117 0.1%  Öl 48.2 0.6% 

Geldanlage-Seminar: Gibt es DEN richtigen Weg zum perfekten ETF Portfolio? Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
25.11.2020 07:15:00

CKGSB Celebrates 18 Years of Business Education Emphasizing "Business For Good"

BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB), a leading business school from China, celebrated its 18th anniversary on November 21, it reassessed the role of business schools today, particularly in light of the global pandemic. Since CKGSB's establishment in November 2002, its mission has been to cultivate transformative business leaders with a global vision, a humanistic spirit, a strong sense of social responsibility and an innovative mind-set.

2020 serves as a reminder for business schools to go beyond the traditional notion of corporate social responsibility and act as catalysts in bringing together businesses, NGOs, civil society and governments to collaborate on addressing some of humanity's most pressing social issues, such as income wealth inequality, diminishing social mobility and sustainability. 

With its mission in mind more than ever before, CKGSB seeks to go beyond the boundaries of business schools and inspire business leaders not only to learn how to compete and collaborate better, but also to focus on why they do business and how they apply their wealth for the greater global good. The school is working together through these challenging times to foster economic growth while simultaneously addressing humanity's environmental and socioeconomic issues.

In addressing the COVID-19 global outbreak, CKGSB - together with its alumni and their companies - has donated more than 4 billion RMB to help combat the pandemic. CKGSB students and alumni have also contributed their time and services, and have even gone as far as transforming their businesses, to alleviate the outbreak. The school also recently topped China's 2020 Forbes Philanthropy list with 21 CKGSB alumni featured on the top 100 list, recognized for their philanthropic work in education and sustainability. CKGSB Founding Dean Xiang Bing was also awarded the 'Vanguard for Social Responsibilities' by Southern Weekly in July this year, commended for his commitment to corporate social responsibility and advancing public welfare.

As CKGSB increasingly seeks to further its mission, the school formally partnered with Goldcrest this month, to advance its work in addressing the pressing issue of climate change. Its various global programs also center on leading next-generation economic disruptors to compete and collaborate with the greater global good in mind, often partnering with leading companies like Tencent, Google and Alibaba and renowned institutions like Columbia University, Wharton and INSEAD.

For more on CKGSB, visit: https://english.ckgsb.edu.cn 

SOURCE Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 11.85
3.86 %
LafargeHolcim 48.36
3.03 %
CieFinRichemont 78.26
2.38 %
Swiss Re 85.56
2.22 %
Swiss Life Hldg 416.00
2.21 %
Roche Hldg G 300.55
-0.53 %
Geberit 546.80
-1.62 %
SGS 2’613.00
-1.77 %
Sika 228.30
-2.60 %
Lonza Grp 551.60
-3.23 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.11.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
24.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, Lonza Group AG
24.11.20
Konjunkturdaten und Black Friday im Blick | BX Swiss TV
24.11.20
Can Supply Keep Pace With Any Demand Spike in 2021?
24.11.20
Vontobel: derimail - Neuer Callable Multi BRC auf drei Impfstoff-Hoffnungsträger
24.11.20
Die Rahmenbedingungen werden freundlicher
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.11.20
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
23.11.20
Schroders: #TheZero
20.11.20
Schroders: Vorrangige Infrastrukturanleihen ggü. festverzinsliche Anleihen: Welche Option birgt für Anleger weniger Herausforderungen?
mehr
Konjunkturdaten und Black Friday im Blick | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Kandidat RLF-100 zeigt gute Resultate in Corona-Nachbehandlung - Relief-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab
Musk: Tesla-Werk bei Berlin wird weltgrösste Batteriefabrik - Tesla-Aktie schliesst mit neuem Rekord
CS-Aktie in Grün: Credit Suisse mit Wertberichtigung - Aktien und Schwellenländeranleihen im Fokus
Novartis-Aktie etwas stärker: Novartis setzt auf die eigene Pipeline und lanciert Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Sandoz-Stellung betont
US-Börsen schliessen kräftig im Plus - Dow mit neuem Rekord -- SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig stärker
Wieso der Euro zum US-Dollar und Franken zulegt
ARYZTA-Aktie stärker: ARYZTA benennt Verantwortliche für Devestitionen und Restrukturierung - Grossaktionär Cobas lehnt Elliotts Offerte ab
Nach abgeblasenem Ant-IPO: Welche Rolle hat Chinas Präsident dabei gespielt?
Biden als Präsident & Impfstoffhoffnung: Dow Jones-Index knackt erstmals 30'000-Punkte-Marke
Mit Bitcoin & Co. im Einzelhandel bezahlen: Partnerschaft zwischen Worldline und Bitcoin Suisse will Kryptowährungen gesellschaftsfähiger machen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen vorrangig stärker
In Asien werden am Mittwoch vor allem Gewinne beobachtet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit