CKF Launches Front Line Face Shields in Support of Fight Against COVID-19

In under 2 weeks, the company has designed, re-deployed and produced personal protective equipment (PPE) in support of health care professionals and essential services during this public health crisis

HANTSPORT, NS, April 14, 2020 /CNW/ - CKF Inc. is united in its efforts to help protect front line medical workers and essential services by launching the newly developed Front Line Face Shield. In less than 2 weeks, the Company designed, tooled up and began the pilot manufacturing of the protective gear at its plant in Delta, BC. Made from recycled PET (rPET), the face shields are easily assembled in 60 seconds and will be available from CKF's Delta, BC and Rexdale, Ontario locations. The face shields come with assembly instructions and are available in cases of 144—6 bags of 24— so they can be easily distributed to individual departments or locations.

"I could not be more proud of our team", says Ian Anderson, President of CKF., Inc. "We all heard the call of front line medical workers for much needed PPE so our staff got to work. They quickly mobilized resources, reached out to our trusted suppliers and developed a plan to re-deploy our manufacturing capacity to produce the much need face shields".

Working in collaboration with local industrial design firm Tangram Design and national material suppliers, the concept for the face shield came together quickly because CKF, like any Canadian company, is motivated to give back to the dedicated healthcare professionals and others keeping us safe and fed during this time of crisis. CKF, deemed an essential service, is also doing its part in support of the food supply chain by ramping up production and service for much needed food packaging such as meat and produce trays and egg cartons.

The Front Line Face Shields are set to start full production this week with capacity for up to 1 million face shields per month.

About CKF Inc.

CKF Inc. is a diversified Canadian-owned manufacturer that proudly offers a wide range of moulded pulp, foam, and rPET products to meet the specific demands of retail consumers, food service operators and the packaging industry. CKF is part of the Scotia Investments Family of Companies.

R.A. Jodrey established Canadian Keyes Fibre Company Limited in the summer of 1933, during the worst of the Great Depression years. The Company began with a single plant in Hantsport, NS - manufacturing pie plates and cake circles for bakeries. CKF has experienced uninterrupted growth since its establishment and now operates 5 plants across the country - Hantsport, Rexdale, two in Langley, and Delta - employing over 800 people. Nationally recognized brand Royal Chinet® is one of CKF's best known products and stands as a symbol for many Canadians of family, friends and joyous occasions.

SOURCE CKF Inc.