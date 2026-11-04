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CK Life Sciences International Aktie 1435557 / KYG2176J1058

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04.11.2026 04:30:11

CK Life Sciences’ Sequencio Therapeutics to Present New Data from Lead Cancer Vaccine Programmes at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2026 Annual Meeting

CK Life Sciences International
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EQS Newswire / 04/11/2026 / 04:30 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 November 2026 - Sequencio Therapeutics Company Limited ("Sequencio"), a subsidiary of CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. ("CK Life Sciences"), today announced that the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) has selected two abstracts from Sequencio for presentation at its 41st Annual Meeting, taking place 4-8 November 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona, USA.

The studies evaluated key elements of Sequencio's Prime–Infiltrate–Ignite–Translate (PINT) translational research framework. Both vaccines generated targeted immune responses against their intended cancer-related targets, supporting Prime. The TROP2 vaccine combination increased activated T cells within tumours, while the PD-L1/PRAME vaccine increased tumour-infiltrating immune cells and other indicators of local immune activity, supporting Infiltrate. The use of checkpoint targeting and evidence of a more immune-active tumour environment support Ignite. Both studies demonstrated meaningful tumour growth inhibition, while the PD-L1/PRAME vaccine also generated a durable antigen-specific immune response, as demonstrated by protection against tumour rechallenge. The use of humanised preclinical models contributes to Translate by helping researchers assess how the findings may be relevant to humans.

The studies being presented address two key challenges in cancer immunotherapy: helping the immune system recognise and attack cancer cells, and overcoming mechanisms that tumours use to evade immune responses. They explore two complementary strategies: combining a TROP2 circular RNA vaccine with checkpoint inhibition and using a dual-antigen vaccine designed both to help the immune system recognise cancer cells and to address immune suppression.

Dr Melvin Toh, Vice President & Chief Scientific Officer of CK Life Sciences, expressed, "The two posters being presented at SITC 2026 provide an important opportunity to share new data from our lead cancer vaccine programmes with the international immuno-oncology community. The findings provide preclinical evidence supporting the intended mechanisms of action of our cancer vaccines and demonstrate how these programmes may generate and sustain anti-tumour immune responses."

Dr Toh added, "While the two programmes take distinct approaches, both are designed to engage multiple elements of our PINT framework. One explores combining tumour-targeted vaccination with checkpoint inhibition, while the other integrates tumour recognition and immune modulation within a single vaccine design. The findings may also help inform future clinical development in peri-operative settings, where lower tumour burden may give vaccine-induced immunity a greater opportunity to control residual disease. We believe these encouraging results provide further support for the continued advancement of both vaccine candidates toward human clinical trials."

Scientific Poster Presentations by Sequencio Therapeutics at SITC 2026

1. CKLS118 TROP2 circRNA-LNP Cancer Vaccine (Abstract Number: 583)

Title: Enhanced Anti-tumor Efficacy of an hTROP2 circRNA-LNP Vaccine Combined with Anti-PD-1 Therapy in TROP2+ Tumor Models
Authors: Zirong He, PhD; Yuxuan Wu, PhD; Caiyun Luo, PhD; Antong Li, MSc; Yanan Li, MSc; Xiaoxuan Liu, PhD; Melvin Toh, MD, MSc; Hong Wang, PhD
Presentation date: 6 November 2026
Study Summary:
This preclinical study evaluated Sequencio's hTROP2-targeted circRNA-LNP therapeutic cancer vaccine in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy in two TROP2-positive tumour models. The vaccine enhanced the anti-tumour activity of lower-dose anti-PD-1 treatment compared with the corresponding monotherapies and significantly increased activated IFN-?-positive CD4+ and CD8a+ T-cell subsets within tumours, indicating greater local immune activation. In the 4T1-hTROP2 model, tumour growth inhibition reached 74.7% and 88.9% when the vaccine was combined with 0.3 and 1.0 mg/kg anti-PD-1, respectively, compared with 28.9% and 68.6% with anti-PD-1 alone. The findings support further development of CKLS118 in combination with checkpoint inhibition and evaluation of a potential dose-sparing strategy.

2. CKLS202 PD-L1/PRAME Dual-Antigen Cancer Vaccine (Abstract Number: 1045)

Title: Dual-antigen cancer vaccine co-targeting human PD-L1 and PRAME induces specific immune responses in hPD-1/hPD-L1/HLA-A2.1 mice and inhibits tumor growth in an HLA-A2.1/hPRAME mouse colon cancer model
Authors: Kin-Tak Chan, PhD; Melvin Toh, MD, MSc
Presentation date: 6 November 2026
Study Summary:
This preclinical study evaluated Sequencio's human PD-L1/PRAME dual-antigen vaccine, designed to combine tumour-antigen targeting with PD-L1-directed immune modulation. In humanised models, vaccination induced robust PRAME-specific T-cell responses, anti-human PD-L1 antibody titres above 1:16,000 and functional hPD-1/hPD-L1 blockade. In the efficacy model, vaccination achieved 65% tumour growth inhibition and was associated with increased tumour-infiltrating CD4+ cells (0.94% to 2.97%), more than twofold increases in interferon-? and granzyme B, and a more than fivefold reduction in the M2 macrophage marker CD163, consistent with a shift towards a more immune-active tumour environment. Vaccinated tumour-free mice were also protected against tumour rechallenge, supporting durable antigen-specific immunity and further development of this integrated dual-antigen approach.
Hashtag: #CKLifeSciences #Sequencio #SITC2026 #TROP2 #PD-L1/PRAME #CancerVaccines #Tumour #Immunotherapy #Oncology #CircularRNA #ClinicalTrials #Therapeutics #R&D #Prime–Infiltrate–Ignite–Translate(PINT)
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sequencio Therapeutics Company Limited

Sequencio Therapeutics Company Limited, a subsidiary of CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc., is focused on developing next-generation therapeutic cancer vaccines that harness a patient's own immune system to achieve durable, long-term remission with a favourable safety profile, addressing key limitations of current standard-of-care therapies. Sequencio Therapeutics is driven by a long-term vision to shift cancer treatment from transient tumour reduction toward sustained, immune-controlled remission.

225647
News Source: CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc.

04/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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• BX Musterportfolio: Portfolio-Perspektive, Risikomanagement und Rebalancing

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Novartis, Sandoz und Eli Lilly: Margen, Wachstum und Risiken im Vergleich – BX Mornincall mit François Bloch

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