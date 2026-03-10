Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'098 0.8%  SPI 18'188 1.2%  Dow 47'741 0.5%  DAX 23'902 2.1%  Euro 0.9032 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5'804 2.1%  Gold 5'175 0.6%  Bitcoin 54'844 3.0%  Dollar 0.7758 -0.2%  Öl 91.7 2.2% 
CK Life Sciences International Aktie

10.03.2026 12:45:11

CK Life Sciences Establishes Sequencio Therapeutics to Advance Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines Development

CK Life Sciences International
0.08 EUR 1.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 10/03/2026 / 12:45 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 March 2026 - CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. ("CK Life Sciences" or the "Company", Stock Code: 0775) today announced the establishment of Sequencio Therapeutics ("Sequencio"), a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to advancing the Company's therapeutic cancer vaccine portfolio.

The Third Pillar of a Strategic Reorganisation

This marks the third pillar of a strategic reorganisation, following transactions involving Nasdaq-listed TransCode Therapeutics ("TransCode", "RNAZ") and Dogwood Therapeutics ("Dogwood", "DWTX") completed in 2025 and 2024, respectively. Collectively, these developments are intended to accelerate R&D, enhance operational execution, and broaden capital access for pharmaceuticals and diagnostics R&D, positioning CK Life Sciences at the forefront of therapeutic cancer vaccine development.

Sequencio – A Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine R&DPlatform

Sequencio Therapeutics has been established to consolidate CK Life Sciences' therapeutic cancer vaccine research and development portfolio under a dedicated organisation, reflecting the Company's strategic focus on this emerging class of cancer immunotherapy. The subsidiary is focused on the development of therapeutic cancer vaccines designed to train a patient's own immune system to achieve durable, long-term remission with a favourable safety profile, addressing key limitations of current standard-of-care therapies. The establishment of Sequencio supports a long-term vision of shifting cancer treatment paradigms from transient tumour reduction toward sustained, immune-controlled remission, with vaccine discovery and design conducted in-house and development advanced through a combination of internal capabilities and external collaborations.

Sequencio's preclinical portfolio includes the Company's investigational cancer vaccines targeting Trophoblast Cell Surface Antigen 2 (TROP2), which has demonstrated robust T-cell immune responses and achieved 100% tumour growth inhibition in preclinical breast and colorectal cancer mouse studies. The portfolio also includes vaccine candidates targeting PRAME (Preferentially Expressed Antigen in Melanoma), PD-L1 (programmed cell death ligand 1), B7-H3 (B7 homolog 3), and Claudin 6.

Dr Melvin Toh, Chief Scientific Officer: A Significant Milestone in Ongoing Commitment to Transforming Cancer Treatment

"The establishment of Sequencio marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to transforming cancer treatment," said Dr Melvin Toh, Chief Scientific Officer at CK Life Sciences. "By consolidating our cancer vaccine research under a dedicated entity, we are establishing a focused platform with the agility and expertise required to drive breakthrough science from the laboratory to the clinic, with the aim of delivering potential benefits to patients."

Over the past two years, CK Life Sciences has undergone a comprehensive restructuring to maximise the potential of its R&D portfolio, with a view to attracting additional funding from investors. In 2025, the Company's late-stage melanoma vaccine seviprotimut-L was sold to Nasdaq-listed TransCode in exchange for an equity stake in Transcode. Through the integration of seviprotimut-L into TransCode Therapeutics' pipeline, the potential synergy between vaccine-driven immunity and RNA-based mechanisms presents an opportunity to explore new approaches to addressing treatment resistance and achieving more durable patient responses.

Separately, in 2024, CK Life Sciences completed a transaction with Dogwood Therapeutics, a Nasdaq-listed company focused on developing new medicines for pain and neuropathy, in which CK Life Sciences holds a majority stake. Dogwood is advancing Halneuron® for chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain, which has demonstrated positive interim Phase 2b results. Dogwood has also secured a global licence to develop an intravenous formulation of SP16 for cancer-related pain.

Both Nasdaq-listed companies are led by experienced scientific and commercial teams, providing greater access to US capital markets and potential strategic partnerships to expedite development. These transactions enable CK Life Sciences' commercial operations to provide initial and standby funding for its in-house preclinical programmes, now consolidated under Sequencio.

With Sequencio, TransCode and Dogwood, CK Life Sciences now offers an R&D platform with a diversified pipeline of early and late-stage projects targeting substantial unmet medical needs.

Mr Alan Yu, Deputy Chairman: Consider Expanding in an Innovative and Hi-tech Zone like the Northern Metropolis

"By leveraging strategic partnerships, access to public markets, and focused internal development, we are combining the agility of dedicated teams, with the resources needed to advance groundbreaking sciences," added Mr Alan Yu, Deputy Chairman of CK Life Sciences. "We look forward to delivering these innovative therapies to the patients who need them most. As our R&D projects mature, we may need to consider expanding our R&D facilities in an innovative and hi-tech zone like that of Hong Kong's Northern
Hashtag: #CKLifeSciences #Sequencio #CancerVaccines #R&D #Pharmaceutical #Dogwood #DWTX #TransCode #RNAZ

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc.

CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. (stock code: 0775) is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. With a mission of improving the quality of life, CK Life Sciences is engaged in healthcare research and development, with operating businesses that enable its R&D sustainability. Regarding pharmaceutical research and development, CK Life Sciences' operations are focused on conducting research and development into cancer vaccines, RNA therapeutics and pain management solutions. CK Life Sciences is a member of the CK Hutchison Group. For additional information, please visit www.ck-lifesciences.com.

225647
News Source: CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc.

10/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

