SMI 10’861 0.8%  SPI 13’547 0.7%  Dow 31’056 1.1%  DAX 14’060 0.9%  Euro 1.0820 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’642 0.9%  Gold 1’794 -2.2%  Bitcoin 33’993 0.7%  Dollar 0.9042 0.6%  Öl 59.0 0.6% 
04.02.2021 23:00:00

CK Group's Canadian Power Holdings to Acquire Okanagan Wind Platform

  • High-quality long-term contracted wind platform located in British Columbia, Canada
  • Strong fit with existing operating platform and investment strategy

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - CK Group's wholly-owned Canadian Power Holdings Inc. ("Canadian Power"), a Calgary, Alberta-based investor, owner and operator of power generation assets, agreed to acquire two wind power facilities located in the Okanagan region of British Columbia ("Okanagan Wind"). The agreement includes the purchase of 100% of the equity interests in Okanagan Wind and the assumption of certain debt from InstarAGF Asset Management. The transaction is expected to close towards the end of Q2 2021.

With a combined capacity of 30 MW, Okanagan Wind commenced commercial operations in 2017. Okanagan Wind is the first wind generation platform in the Okanagan region and consists of the Pennask Wind Farm and the Shinish Creek Wind Farm. All of the electricity generated by Okanagan Wind is sold under an inflation-linked Electricity Purchase Agreement with British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority with 37 years remaining.

"We are excited to be acquiring CK Group's first renewable energy project in Canada, and look forward to finding other such opportunities for the Group as we work to expand our footprint," said Mr. Derek Goodmanson, Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Power. "We look forward to working with the team at Okanagan Wind, as well as the community and First Nations partners."

Canadian Power will honour Okanagan Wind's Impact Benefit Agreements with local First Nation communities. These agreements provide access to job opportunities, annual benefit payments to the community, funds to support scholarships and continuing roles such as environmental monitoring of the projects.

The CK Group possesses extensive experience in renewable energy in Australia, Continental Europe, China and the United Kingdom. These projects include wind power, solar, municipal waste, and hydrogen.

In Canada, through Canadian Power, the CK Group owns a 100% interest in the highly-efficient Meridian Cogeneration Plant located in Saskatchewan, as well as stakes in four power generation plants located in Alberta and Ontario through its 49.99% interest in TA Cogen Limited Partnership.

CIBC Capital Markets is acting as financial advisor and Stikeman Elliott LLP is acting as legal advisor to Canadian Power.

About Canadian Power

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Canadian Power provides stable returns from generating assets in the electricity sector in North America for its shareholders and reliable, economic energy for its customers. Canadian Power intends to expand its renewable generation footprint. Canadian Power is held by CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited and Power Assets Holdings Limited of the CK Group. 

SOURCE Canadian Power

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Part Grp Hldg 1’116.00
3.00 %
Roche Hldg G 316.25
2.23 %
Alcon 68.48
2.12 %
CS Group 12.33
2.03 %
Swiss Re 82.78
1.65 %
Sika 251.10
0.12 %
Swisscom 485.60
0.02 %
Nestle 102.00
-0.20 %
LafargeHolcim 49.68
-0.48 %
ABB 26.09
-4.99 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:05
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
10:20
Vontobel derimail: 30%p.a. mit NIO, Tesla, XPeng
09:50
Schweizer Berichtssaison nimmt Fahrt auf
08:30
Weekly-Hits: Volatilitätsstrategien- Geländegängige Ansätze / Plug Power – Aktie mit Wasserstoffantrieb
02.02.21
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche bleibt nach Corona-Jahr 2020 vorsichtig beim Ausblick
Deutsche Bank-Umfrage: Investoren befürchten riesige Blasen bei Bitcoin und Tesla
Ethereum steigt auf Rekordhoch
Swissquote-CEO: Auch wir mussten bei GameStop Massnahmen treffen - Swissqoute-Aktie leichter
Bitcoin steigt vierten Tag in Folge Richtung Rekordhoch
UBS schliesst Aktienrückkaufprogramm 2018-2021 ab - UBS-Aktie fest
Nach FAANG kommt FANGMAN: Was steckt hinter dem neuen Akronym?
Wall Street schliesst mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI schliesst etwas tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Euro erstmals seit Anfang Dezember unter 1,20 USD - zum Franken kaum verändert - die Gründe
ABB mit leichtem Umsatzplus im Schlussquartal - ABB-Aktie von Gewinnmitnahmen stark belastet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX gehen fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in der Verlustzone
An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag nach oben. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex bewegten sich am Donnerstag auf grünem Terrain. Die asiatischen Indizes fielen am Donnerstag ins Minus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit