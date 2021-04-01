CJF Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Thaioronióhte Dan David, APTN founding news director

TORONTO, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Thaioronióhte Dan David is the recipient of The Canadian Journalism Foundation's (CJF) 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award, in recognition of launching the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network's (APTN) news service, the world's first national Indigenous-led news network and for his life-long support of journalism initiatives around the world.

"After centuries in which the stories and reality of Indigenous people were oppressed, we Canadians are now living in a time where those realities and those stories are finally being told," says selection jury member Hamlin Grange, a veteran broadcast journalist, now principal consultant of DiversiPro. "Dan David, as founding head of APTN news, played a key role in making this possible.

"To set up the news arm of APTN, Dan sought out, trained and mentored Indigenous journalists. He was ahead of the curve in considering journalism's role in human rights and reconciliation with First Nations people. His work internationally and with journalism students are examples of his commitment to journalism, his impact on the industry and society."

David is Kanienke:haka (Mohawk), Bear Clan, based in Kanehsatà:ke near Oka, Que. Prior to the 2000 launch of Winnipeg-based APTN news, he helped transform the South Africa Broadcasting Corporation from a government-controlled broadcaster into a public news service before the country's first democratic elections—a formative experience that would help shape his views on the role of journalism. Later, he became head of television journalism at the Institute for the Advancement of Journalism in Johannesburg.

Before moving to South Africa, he worked across Canada with CBC Radio and TV, becoming the first national Native Affairs broadcaster. He also worked as a producer at TVOntario and VisionTV.

David's career also includes: chair of diversity at Ryerson University's School of Journalism; researcher/writer on a provincial justice inquiry and a royal commission, both examining Canada's broken relationship with Indigenous peoples; two National Magazine Awards and serving on the boards of various Indigenous arts, journalism and literary organizations. After he returned to Canada from South Africa to launch APTN news, he continued to help train journalists in Indonesia and Azerbaijan. Currently, he works with Journalists for Human Rights on a training program in Kenya sponsored by APTN.

David joins a distinguished group of CJF Lifetime Achievement Award winners including: Kim Bolan, John Honderich, Peter Mansbridge, Jean Pelletier, Lloyd Robertson, Michel Auger, Peter Bregg, Jack Sigvaldason, Lise Bissonnette, Joe Schlesinger, Sally Armstrong, Knowlton Nash, June Callwood and Trina McQueen, among others.

David will be honoured at the CJF Awards virtual ceremony on June 9 at 7 p.m. ET. To sign up to watch the free virtual event and for sponsorship opportunities, visit the CJF Awards page.

The Lifetime Achievement Award jury members are:

Chair – Michel Cormier, former executive director, news and current affairs, Radio-Canada

The Rt. Hon. Adrienne Clarkson, co-chair of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship, former governor general of Canada (1999-2005)

Esther Enkin, former CBC ombudsman, CBC News

Hamlin Grange, veteran broadcast journalist and principal consultant, DiversiPro

Chantal Hébert, political columnist, Toronto Star, le Devoir, l'Actualité, CBC, Radio-Canada

Lou Clancy, visiting scholar journalism outreach, Massey College, University of Toronto, and principal, LJM Strategies

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

SOURCE Canadian Journalism Foundation