CJF and CP announce 2021 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award winner

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Evan Buhler, the photojournalist at the Rocky Mountain Outlook, a community weekly in Canmore, Alberta, is the winner of the 2021 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award, presented by The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) and The Canadian Press (CP).

"Evan grabbed the jury's attention with his first image and showed a depth and variety of skills throughout his portfolio," says Frank Gunn, a CP national photographer. "Evan's varied work history demonstrated perseverance and a commitment to the craft that will allow him to maximize the opportunities of the scholarship."

The coveted annual award was established in memory of the late, prize-winning CP photographer Tom Hanson to allow an early-career photojournalist to work at CP's Toronto head office for a six-week internship. The experience will allow Buhler to sharpen his skills, receive mentorship from experienced photojournalists and provide the opportunity for national exposure.

"It is an absolute honour to be this year's award winner," says Buhler, whose photojournalism experience also includes working at the Salmon Arm Observer in British Columbia. "I look forward to learning and working alongside some of the best photojournalists in Canada. I have no doubt the internship with The Canadian Press will be an invaluable stepping stone as I move forward in my career."

View Buhler's portfolio, which was selected among submissions from students and early-career photojournalists from across the country.

Buhler will be recognized at the virtual CJF Awards ceremony on June 9. Tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities are available for the online event.

Selection Committee



Catherine Hanson , spouse of the late Tom Hanson ;

, spouse of the late ; Heide Kaspar-Glorieux , mother of Tom Hanson ;

, mother of ; Megan Leach , director, planning and packaging, CP News Photos and Visual Content, The Canadian Press;

, director, planning and packaging, CP News Photos and Visual Content, The Canadian Press; Joe O'Connal , assistant editor, CP News Photos and Visual Content, The Canadian Press;

, assistant editor, CP News Photos and Visual Content, The Canadian Press; Graeme Roy , creator, Visual Content, The Canadian Press;

, creator, Visual Content, The Canadian Press; Frank Gunn , national photographer, The Canadian Press;

, national photographer, The Canadian Press; Fred Chartrand , retired national photographer and contributing freelance photographer, The Canadian Press;

, retired national photographer and contributing freelance photographer, The Canadian Press; Tony Caldwell , photographer, Ottawa Sun ;

, photographer, ; Marta Iwanek , photojournalist and 2015 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award winner;

, photojournalist and 2015 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award winner; Michelle Siu , photojournalist and 2012 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award winner; and

, photojournalist and 2012 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award winner; and Scott White , editor of The Conversation Canada and an honorary governor of The Canadian Journalism Foundation.

This award is generously supported by Nikon.

About the Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award

The Canadian Journalism Foundation and The Canadian Press teamed up in 2009 to launch a new photojournalism award in memory of Tom Hanson, an award-winning photographer who travelled around the world and across the country, shooting some of the most iconic news and sports images of his time. The Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award offers a six-week paid internship at The Canadian Press head office in Toronto for a photojournalist in the early stages of his or her career.

