CJC Strengthens Global Business Development With Specialist Support

The Principal of Many Mind Consulting, Ciaran Kennedy, has been retained by CJC in a Head of Sales role to help the organisation address growing industry demand for guidance and support in transitioning market data systems to modern technology architectures

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CJC, the leading independent market data technology consulting and services firm, is delighted to announce that Ciaran Kennedy is working with the organisation to help grow and develop a global sales team, as well as maximise the understanding of our technology propositions to the capital markets community. Ciaran brings considerable industry experience to the role, with his expertise ranging from building and operating sales organizations, to operating global teams, while always maintaining a detailed understanding of the technology at play.

Ciaran led the Technical Pre-sales and Managed Services divisions at Wombat Financial Software before its sale to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2008, becoming COO of that business unit at NYSE. More recently he was the Chief Sales Officer for Metamako, prior to their acquisition by Arista Networks (ANET) in 2018. Ciaran is now the Principal Consultant at Many Mind Consulting.

Paul Gow, CEO at CJC commented: "I'm delighted that Ciaran has agreed to work with us in what are exciting times for CJC. Capital markets firms are looking for specialist guidance in the adoption of new technologies that will help transition their market data systems to more modern, flexible, agile and cost-effective architectures. Ciaran has the gravitas, knowledge and contacts to help us engage with the market and deliver our consultancy and services propositions in this space."

Ciaran commented: "At Many Mind Consulting, we bring enterprise sales expertise to help streamline organisational sales process. CJC have a world class suite of technology offerings and over twenty years of experience in the complex market data systems landscape. I'm looking forward to leveraging these offerings and experience to bring resonant solutions to the industry."

About CJC Ltd.

CJC is a global market data technology consulting and services firm, primarily operating in the capital markets sector. We have two lines of business; Technology focuses on transitioning clients' market data systems to modern technology architectures using a design, build and operate methodology. Our Commercial Management business focuses on helping clients address the complexity of vendor and exchange sourcing, licensing and obligatory reporting of market data.

www.cjcit.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/869683/CJC_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Carl Kemp

carl.kemp@cjcit.com

+44-(0)203-326-7593

SOURCE CJC Ltd.