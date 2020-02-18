+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
18.02.2020 02:00:00

CJC Expands Cloud Propositions With Launch of DACS in the Cloud Solution

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CJC, the leading independent market data technology consulting and services firm, is delighted to announce the launch of a DACS in the Cloud solution to the capital markets community. This solution can be offered at varying levels of service from simple cloud deployment with remote management, to a fully managed, technical and commercial solution.  

 

 

CJC have unrivalled, global experience and expertise in managing and supporting Refinitiv's TREP market data distribution platform, of which DACS is a major component. We currently manage 150 DACS globally, so we understand the kind of challenges enterprises face in four key areas; migration to appropriate versions of the product, global consolidation of regional platforms, upgrades of operating systems and hardware, and database maintenance. By leveraging public cloud technology, the CJC solution provides agility and operational efficiencies, while reducing costs.

As part of CJC's broader capabilities, we provide cloud-based managed services for multiple market data solutions, including Refinitiv's TREP, BCCG's One Platform and Push Technology's Diffusion Server. Our approach deconstructs the traditional installation, allowing us to deploy and manage using cloud native technologies, including Kubernetes, Virtual Machines (VMs) and Containers, to accelerate deployment and ongoing management. Deployments provide full isolation between customer environments for security and compliance, as well as a full audit trail.

CJC's DACS in the Cloud solution uses the above approach while preserving all DACS functionality, with management and monitoring 24/7 by our global support operations.

Peter Williams, CTO at CJC commented; "We are delighted to launch our DACS in the Cloud solution into the capital markets. The launch forms part of a wider enablement programme for customers and partners to deploy complex market data workloads into the cloud, as well as accelerate cloud strategies throughout the industry.

This has all been made possible by our Cloud Tools, which were developed to provide automated deployment and management of cloud-based applications. We are now partnering with major cloud providers and software vendors to provide the initial solutions for a marketplace of managed financial solutions."

About CJC Ltd.
CJC is a global market data technology consulting and services firm, primarily operating in the capital markets sector. We have two lines of business; Technology focuses on transitioning clients' market data systems to modern technology architectures using a design, build and operate methodology. Our Commercial Management business focuses on helping clients address the complexity of vendor and exchange sourcing, licensing and obligatory reporting of market data. 

www.cjcit.com 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/869683/CJC_Logo.jpg

For further information, please contact: 
Peter Williams (peter.williams@cjcit.com) +44 (0) 203-326-7600

For press enquiries, please contact: 
Carl Kemp (carl.kemp@cjcit.com) +44 (0) 203-326-7600

SOURCE CJC Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17.02.20
Weitere Stimmungsaufhellung an Rohstoffmärkten
17.02.20
Die Rekordjagd geht weiter
17.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.02.20
Vontobel: Eine Symbiose der Extraklasse?
17.02.20
Will Job Growth, Low Inflation Change Rates?
17.02.20
SMI bleibt im Rally-Modus
14.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Enel SpA, ING Groep NV, Schneider Electric SE
14.02.20
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Googles Zahlen: Bedeutet dies das Ende für Android?
Von Gold bis Rhodium: Das sehen Experten für Edelmetalle in 2020 voraus
Heraeus: Das hält das Jahr 2020 für das Währungspaar EUR/USD bereit
Tom Lee: Wer schafft es eher auf 40'000? Der Dow oder Bitcoin?
Presse spekuliert um Rücktrittszeitpunkt von UBS-CEO Ermotti - UBS-Aktie fester
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Wall Street im Feiertag -- SMI schliesst mit Aufschlägen -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk anfangs skeptisch gegenüber Cybertruck
Diversifikation: Risiko eliminiert oder nur kaschiert?
Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google: Das haben den Billionenkonzerne gemein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street im Feiertag -- SMI schliesst mit Aufschlägen -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Die US-Börsen blieben am Montag feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. Der heimische Markt verzeichnete am Montag Zuwächse - die wichtigsten Indizes erreichten zwischenzeitlich neue Höchststände. Der DAX zeigte sich etwas fester. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost tendierten zum Wochenstart in verschiedene Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;