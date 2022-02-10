SMI 12’313 -0.4%  SPI 15’573 -0.3%  Dow 35’242 -1.5%  DAX 15’490 0.1%  Euro 1.0577 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’197 -0.2%  Gold 1’827 -0.3%  Bitcoin 40’580 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9254 0.1%  Öl 91.5 -0.4% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus

11.02.2022 00:58:00

Civicom Announces the Launch of New DIY Research Package MyQual™ for Independent Researchers

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Civicom Marketing Research Services has launched its new Do-It-Yourself research package, MyQual™. Designed as an affordable all-in-one research platform for IDIs and focus groups,   MyQual provides independent researchers with the toolset necessary to execute a complete qualitative research experience on their own.

Civicom announces launch of MyQual DIY Research Toolkit for Independent Researchers

The Civicom MyQual DIY research package equips independent market researchers with a leading-edge toolkit to enable project success.

MyQual can be used for online self-directed qualitative data gathering using three components: a secure web room for DIY interviews supported with a stimuli upload feature, recording, and private backroom chat, and crystal clear audio conferencing using Civicom Conferencing technology; project curation features with clipping and storyboarding; plus a mobile insights app for homework assignments.

As a leading provider of market research services globally, Civicom developed this robust DIY research toolset to support the needs of every independent insights professional. Designed exclusively for market research use, the MyQual package of tools and services provides independent researchers with control over their own research execution from start to finish.

MyQual is the latest addition to Civicom's exceptional suite of web-enabled qualitative solutions. True to their motto, "Your Project Success is Our Number One Priority", Civicom clients benefit from Civicom's 20 years of online facilitation expertise and experience with qualitative researchers through the introduction of MyQual.

About Civicom® Marketing Research Services

Civicom Marketing Research Services offers many options to enhance research for marketing research professionals. Civicom is the global leader in facilitating telephone and web-enabled in-depth interviews and focus groups using Civicom CyberFacility®. Civicom also offers CCam®focus, an in-person or in-facility research recording and streaming solution, Civicom Chatterbox®, an asynchronous research platform for online communities and bulletin boards, plus the Civicom ThoughtLight® Mobile Insights App, a mobile qualitative tool for collecting richer in-the-moment insights, useful for shopper insights, audio diaries and patient journeys.

Civicom operates in over 96 countries and offers extensive translation services for marketing researchers, as well as Civicom transcription services through TranscriptionWing™, and market research respondent recruiting through CiviSelect™. All of these services are available in Spanish, as well as English, and multiple other languages.

Civicom Marketing Research Services chooses to be as dynamic as it is innovative; always listening to and acting on clients' ideas and requests. This kind of relationship has paved the way for the development and roll-out of new services. To learn more, email Civicom® at inquire@civicommrs.com or call +1-203-413-2423.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/civicom-announces-the-launch-of-new-diy-research-package-myqual-for-independent-researchers-301480348.html

SOURCE CIVICOM

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Manuel Dürr – Leonteq: Struki ABC: Tracker-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.55% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adecco Group AG
10.02.22 Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch einzeln - BRCs mit nur einem Basiswert
10.02.22 Roche profitiert kräftig von der Corona-Krise – Aktie zieht wieder an
10.02.22 Weekly-Hits: Europäische Banken – Ein Sektor meldet sich zurück / ASML – Spitzentechnologie aus Europa
10.02.22 Marktüberblick: Porsche im Rallymodus
10.02.22 Die Anleger werden wieder mutiger
08.02.22 Manuel Dürr – Leonteq: Struki ABC: Tracker-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV
04.02.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie schliesst deutlich tiefer: Credit Suisse rutscht tief in die roten Zahlen - "Greensill"-Bericht wird nicht veröffentlicht
Zurich-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Zurich steigert Gewinn trotz hoher Katastrophenlast
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- Nach Inflationsdaten: SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX legt schlussendlich stabil -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich im Plus
Ehemaliger Krypto-Befürworter Taleb kritisiert Bitcoin als "ansteckende Krankheit"
ABB E-Mobility: 2022 hohes Wachstum aber lediglich ausgeglichenes Ergebnis - ABB-Aktie stabil
Darum wetten Leerverkäufer vermehrt gegen Wasserstoff-Aktien und ESG-Titel
UBS-Aktie dennoch fester: UBS kann Klage von chinesischem Milliardär anscheinend nicht abwenden
Novartis beantragt US-Notfallzulassung für Ensovibep von Molecular Partners - Aktien fester
Zur Rose-Aktie gibt deutlich nach: Douglas konkurrenziert Zur Rose auf dem Online-Apotheken-Markt
Siemens-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Siemens schneidet besser ab als erwartet - Prognoseanhebung möglich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit