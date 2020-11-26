SMI 10’506 0.2%  SPI 13’033 0.3%  Dow 29’872 -0.6%  DAX 13’307 0.1%  Euro 1.0809 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’518 0.2%  Gold 1’814 0.3%  Bitcoin 15’269 -10.3%  Dollar 0.9088 0.0%  Öl 48.1 -1.6% 

+++ Kryptowährungen im Höhenflug! Bitcoin +13%, Ethereum +30%, Ripple +70% - in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.11.2020 15:27:00

Citycon follows the recommendations made by the Finland's Ministry of Social Affairs and Health - all shopping centres and shops will remain open

CITYCON OYJ CORPORATE PRESS RELEASE 26 November 2020 

HELSINKI, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon will restrict the use of public areas including closing kids play areas and lounges. Citycon centres are an important link in the community for people to conduct necessity-based purchases such as groceries and pharmaceuticals. Therefore, Citycon Centres and all stores will remain open to serve the community as usual continuing to take extra safety precautions such as informing visitors to keep social distance, using facemasks and providing sanitizers for use.

For more information, please contact:
Sanna Yliniemi
Vice President, Centre Management
Tel. +358 41 456 3421
sanna.yliniemi@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic countries. The total value of the property portfolio managed by Citycon is approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the leading shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

www.citycon.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-follows-the-recommendations-made-by-the-finland-s-ministry-of-social-affairs-and-health---al,c3244422

 

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Nachrichten zu Citycon Oyj Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten