SMI 10’505 0.1%  SPI 13’023 0.2%  Dow 29’483 0.2%  DAX 13’113 0.2%  Euro 1.0802 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’462 0.3%  Gold 1’868 0.1%  Bitcoin 16’623 2.3%  Dollar 0.9107 0.0%  Öl 44.4 0.5% 

+++ Was bedeutet der "perfekte Sturm" aus Zentralbankmaßnahmen und wirtschaftlichen Turbulenzen für den Goldpreis? +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.11.2020 10:24:00

Citycon acquired plots adjacent to the Kristiine centre

HELSINKI, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon has through its subsidiary Kristiine Keskus OÜ acquired the plots at Kotkapoja 1, 3, 5 adjacent to the Kristiine centre's parking lot and is planning real estate development on the acquired land area of 5690 square meters and to the existing property's parking lot, aiming to further develop Kristiine centre as a multifunctional urban area and connect it even better with public transport hubs.

"The purchase of Kotkapoja plots enables development of the larger area for offices, services, residentials etc., which are closely related to the infrastructure of the shopping centre by forming a unified community. This is also in line with Citycon's densification strategy in the Nordic countries," said Katriina Penttinen, Development Director of Citycon.

Such urban environments help to reduce the car use in Tallinn, by bringing together workplaces, housing, trade, leisure opportunities and high-quality public transport which decreases the load on traffic.

"Kristiine centre is located in the "main traffic artery" of Tallinn which means excellent access by all modes of transport - by train, bus, trolley and car. In the recent years we have also paid much attention to enabling visitors to come to the centre by foot, bike or electric scooter, by creating separate parking facilities for this purpose. The city is also planning a transport transfer hub in the area which will make it even more convenient to move around the area. We would also like to create a better connection with Uus Maailm city district, " said Helen Metsvaht, Commercial Director of Citycon Estonia.

The plots of Kotkapoja have the intended purpose of residential area. The new detailed plan has not been started yet, thus it is too early to talk about construction volumes and more precise plans.

The future development plan of the company also envisages the development of Rocca al Mare, another centre located in Tallinn, into a multifunctional living environment of the region. Rocca al Mare centre in western Tallinn is planning to expand on account of the current parking lot, by building additional shopping as well as office space with the plans to also construct residential premises and a hotel.

Approximately 130 stores on more than 40 000 square meters of business space are operating in Kristiine. Kristiine has 110 different fashion stores and 16 great places to eat. Kristiine is daily visited by about 16 000 people and the centre has a large outdoor, indoor and also a roof parking lot.

For more information, please contact:
Katriina Penttinen, Development Director
Tel. +358 44 552 8200
katriina.penttinen@citycon.com

Helen Metsvaht, Commercial Director of Citycon Estonia
Tel. +372 5076 278
helen.metsvaht@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic countries. The total value of the property portfolio managed by Citycon is approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the leading shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

www.citycon.com 

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-acquired-plots-adjacent-to-the-kristiine-centre,c3240825

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/i/kristiine-shopping-centre-citycon-outside,c2852302

kristiine-shopping-centre-citycon-outside

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Nachrichten zu Citycon Oyj Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Citycon Oyj Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 82.04
0.96 %
Novartis 79.60
0.63 %
CS Group 11.16
0.50 %
UBS Group 13.16
0.46 %
LafargeHolcim 46.48
0.43 %
Roche Hldg G 305.50
-0.05 %
Swisscom 478.00
-0.17 %
ABB 24.38
-0.65 %
Part Grp Hldg 938.00
-0.91 %
Lonza Grp 577.80
-0.93 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:42
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
08:00
SMI-Anleger rücken zur Seitenlinie
07:08
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Neuer Kursrückgang? / EUR/USD – Über 10er-EMA weiter ansteigend
19.11.20
Options: More Caution in Nasdaq Than Other Markets
19.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (72.5%) auf Swiss Re AG
17.11.20
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV
13.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
mehr
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Citycon Oyj Registered Shs 8.09 -1.94% Citycon Oyj Registered Shs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Impfstoffsuche ohne Novartis und Roche - Ein No-Go für Anleger?
ABB erwägt wohl Verkauf von Kupplungshersteller Dodge - ABB-Aktie unter Druck
Aryzta-CEO Kevin Toland tritt mit sofortiger Wirkung zurück - Aktie steigt kräftig
Ypsomed-Aktie gewinnt zweistellig: Ypsomed spannt für US-Vertrieb der YpsoPump mit Eli Lilly zusammen
Leichte Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Swiss Re sieht sich trotz Corona auf Wachstumskurs - Aktie gewinnt
Wirecard-Aktie leichter: Ex-Chef Braun beruft sich vor Untersuchungsausschuss auf Aussageverweigerungsrecht
Börsenzuwachs neu im Depot: So investiert Börsenlegende George Soros im dritten Quartal 2020
Sony-Aktie: Run auf Spielekonsole Playstation 5 legt Händler-Websites lahm
QIAGEN- und BioNTech-Aktien legen zu: QIAGEN und BioNTech forschen gemeinsam

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI freundlich -- DAX verlässt rotes Terrain -- Asiatische Indizes mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es vor dem Wochenende ruhig zu. An der deutschen Börse wechseln die Vorzeichen. In Japan ziehen sich Anleger zurück, dagegen greifen sie in China zaghaft zu.

Finanzen.net News