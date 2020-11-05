City Office REIT Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) (the "Company,” "City Office,” "we” or "our”) today announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Highlights

GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was approximately $1.0 million, or $0.02 per fully diluted share;

Core FFO was approximately $15.3 million, or $0.35 per fully diluted share;

AFFO was approximately $9.9 million, or $0.22 per fully diluted share;

To date, collected over 99% of third quarter contractual base rent;

Same Store Cash NOI decreased 1.9% as compared to the third quarter of 2019;

In-place occupancy closed the quarter at 93.1%;

Executed approximately 189,000 square feet of new and renewal leases during the quarter;

136,000 square feet of new and renewal leasing was completed with a life science tenant at the Sorrento Mesa property in San Diego, California. Upon full occupancy in 2021, these lease amendments are expected to generate approximately $2.8 million of incremental base rental revenue per year as compared to the expiring rates;

Closed the disposition of 7.8 acres of land at Circle Point in Denver, Colorado for $6.5 million;

Declared a third quarter dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, paid on October 22, 2020; and

Declared a third quarter dividend of $0.4140625 per share of Series A Preferred Stock, paid on October 22, 2020.

Highlights Subsequent to Quarter End

To date, collected approximately 99% of October contractual base rent.

"Our results in the third quarter are indicative of our continued operational and value-creation successes despite challenging overall economic conditions,” commented James Farrar, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. "For the third quarter, our strong results reflect the impact of significant leasing transactions, healthy rent collection metrics, the accretive impact of our share repurchase program and continued operational execution. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, Core FFO per share and occupancy are higher and leverage on a Net Debt to EBITDA basis is lower. As with the large leasing transaction we completed at Sorrento Mesa during the quarter, we continue to focus on advancing strategic lease renewals, maintaining our diverse tenant base and finding opportunities to unlock value in our portfolio.”

"We have also raised our previously issued full year 2020 guidance ranges for Core FFO per share, Same Store Cash NOI Growth and Occupancy. We intend to continue to operate with lower leverage levels and in a conservative manner to protect long term value for our shareholders.”

A reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI, Same Store NOI, Same Store Cash NOI, Adjusted Cash NOI and their equivalent per share measures, to the most directly comparable financial measure under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP”) can be found at the end of this release.

Portfolio Operations

The Company reported that its total portfolio as of September 30, 2020 contained 5.8 million net rentable square feet and was 93.1% occupied.

The Company has collected over 99% of contractual base rent for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Rent abatement or deferral agreements have been reached with tenants representing an additional 0.5% of contractual base rent.

Net Operating Income was approximately $26.4 million and Adjusted Cash NOI (CIO share) was approximately $24.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. Net Operating Income for the quarter benefited from $0.5 million of termination fee income related to a lease expansion by a tenant at the Cherry Creek property that necessitated a lease termination by another tenant.

Same Store Cash NOI decreased 1.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in the prior year. Same Store Cash NOI increased 1.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in the prior year.

Investment and Disposition Activity

On July 23, 2020, the Company completed the previously announced disposition of 7.8 acres of land at its Circle Point campus in Denver, Colorado for $6.5 million, resulting in an aggregate gain of approximately $1.3 million, after disposal related costs and taxes paid by our taxable REIT subsidiary. The land is expected to be developed for multifamily and mixed use, including an oversized fitness facility that will be an amenity to City Office’s two adjacent office buildings. The Company retains a 10.4 acre parcel of land contiguous with its Circle Point office campus, which is zoned for approximately 220,000 square feet of office.

Leasing Activity

The Company’s total leasing activity during the third quarter of 2020 was approximately 189,000 square feet, which included 48,000 square feet of new leasing and 141,000 square feet of renewals. Approximately 183,000 square feet of leases signed within the quarter will commence subsequent to quarter end.

New Leasing – New leases were signed with a weighted average lease term of 9.1 years at a weighted average annual rent of $47.58 per square foot and at a weighted average cost of $3.36 per square foot per year.

Renewal Leasing – Renewal leases were signed with a weighted average lease term of 7.8 years at a weighted average annual rent of $29.32 per square foot and at a weighted average cost of $1.99 per square foot per year.

Of note during the quarter, the Company executed a total of 136,000 square feet of leasing with a life science tenant at the Sorrento Mesa property in San Diego, California. This includes a 51,000 square foot lease renewal commencing in December 2020, a 26,000 square foot expansion in the same building commencing in September 2021 and a 59,000 square foot lease extension in a nearby building. Upon full occupancy occurring in September 2021, these lease amendments are expected to generate approximately $2.8 million of incremental base rental revenue per year as compared to the expiring rates. The Company began reflecting these results in the third quarter, including in the calculation of straight-line rent.

Capital Structure

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had total principal outstanding debt of approximately $682.6 million. Approximately $557.6 million or 81.7% of the Company’s outstanding debt was fixed rate. When factoring in the $50 million term loan as fixed rate debt due to an interest swap, which effectively fixes the 30-day LIBOR rate, approximately 89.0% of the Company’s debt was effectively fixed rate. City Office’s total principal outstanding debt had a weighted average maturity of approximately 4.5 years and a weighted average interest rate of 3.8%.

On March 9, 2020, the Company’s board of directors approved a share repurchase plan authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $100.0 million of its outstanding shares of common stock. The Company completed this program in July 2020. Pursuant to this initial program, the Company purchased 11,363,851 shares at an average gross price of $8.80 per share for an aggregate cost of approximately $100.0 million.

On August 5, 2020, the Company’s board of directors approved a share repurchase plan authorizing the Company to repurchase up to an additional $50.0 million of its outstanding shares of common stock. No shares have been purchased under this new program to date.

Dividends

On September 15, 2020, the Company’s board of directors approved and the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share of the Company’s common stock for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The dividend was paid on October 22, 2020 to common stockholders and unitholders of record as of October 8, 2020.

On September 15, 2020, the Company’s board of directors approved and the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.4140625 per share of the Company’s 6.625% Series A Preferred Stock for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The dividend was paid on October 22, 2020 to preferred stockholders of record as of October 8, 2020.

Revised 2020 Outlook

The Company is updating its full year 2020 guidance based on year-to-date performance and its expectations for the remainder of the year.

2020 Core FFO per diluted share expectations were increased primarily due to the impact of the significant leasing transaction at the Sorrento Mesa property and the reduced provision for uncollectible rents.

Full Year 2020 Guidance Previous Updated Low High Low High Property Acquisitions Nil Nil Nil Nil Net Operating Income $100.0M $102.0M $102.0M $102.5M General & Administrative Expenses $10.5M $11.5M $10.5M $11.0M Interest Expense $27.0M $28.0M $27.5M $28.0M 2020 Core FFO per diluted share $1.15 $1.18 $1.20 $1.22 Net Recurring Straight-Line Rent Adjustment $1.5M $2.5M $2.0M $2.5M Same Store Cash NOI Change (1.0%) 2.0% 0.5% 1.0% December 31, 2020 Occupancy 88.5% 90.5% 90.5% 91.0%

This revised outlook reflects management’s view of current and future market conditions, including future acquisitions and dispositions, rental rates, occupancy levels, leasing activity, uncollectible rents, operating and general administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates. We may revise guidance in future quarters as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are uncertain and impossible to predict.

Material Considerations:

The General and Administrative Expenses guidance includes approximately $2.3 million for stock-based compensation. Our Core FFO definition excludes stock-based compensation. Excluding stock-based compensation, General and Administrative Expenses guidance would have been $8.2 – $8.7 million. Due to uncertainty created by COVID-19, Net Operating Income contains a general provision for uncollectible rents of 0.5% of rental revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 (previously between 0.5% and 2.0% of rental revenue for the third and fourth quarters of 2020). Annual weighted average fully diluted shares of common stock outstanding are assumed to be approximately 47.7 million. No share repurchases have been assumed.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds from Operations ("FFO”) – The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT”) states FFO should represent net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) and after adjustments of unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, gains or losses on the sale of property and impairments to real estate.

The Company uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because the Company believes that FFO is beneficial to investors as a starting point in measuring the Company’s operational performance. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, FFO will be used by investors as a basis to compare the Company’s operating performance with that of other REITs.

However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of the Company’s properties that result from use or market conditions nor the level of capital expenditures and leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company’s properties, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact the Company’s results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of the Company’s performance is limited. In addition, other equity REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as the Company does, and, accordingly, the Company’s FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs’ FFO. Accordingly, FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of the Company’s performance.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO”) – We calculate Core FFO by using FFO as defined by NAREIT and adjusting for certain other non-core items. We also exclude from our Core FFO calculation acquisition costs, loss on early extinguishment of debt, changes in the fair value of the earn-out, changes in fair value of contingent consideration and the amortization of stock based compensation.

We believe Core FFO provides a useful metric in comparing operations between reporting periods and in assessing the sustainability of our ongoing operating performance. Other equity REITs may calculate Core FFO differently or not at all, and, accordingly, the Company’s Core FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs’ Core FFO.

Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO”) – We compute AFFO by adding to Core FFO the non-cash amortization of deferred financing fees and non-real estate depreciation and then subtracting cash paid for recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions, and capital expenditures, and eliminating the net effect of straight-line rent / expense, deferred market rent and debt fair value amortization. Recurring capital expenditures exclude development / redevelopment activities, capital expenditures planned at acquisition and costs to reposition a property. We exclude first generation leasing costs within the first two years of our initial public offering or acquisition, which are generally to fill vacant space in properties we acquire or were planned at acquisition. We have further excluded all costs associated with tenant improvements, leasing commissions and capital expenditures which were funded by the entity contributing the properties at closing.

Along with FFO and Core FFO, we believe AFFO provides investors with appropriate supplemental information to evaluate the ongoing operations of the Company. Other equity REITs may calculate AFFO differently, and, accordingly, the Company’s AFFO may not be comparable to such other REITs’ AFFO.

Net Operating Income ("NOI”), Adjusted Cash NOI (CIO share) – We define NOI as rental and other revenues less property operating expenses. We define Adjusted Cash NOI as NOI less the effect of recurring straight-line rent / expense, deferred market rent, and any amounts which are funded by the selling entities and NCI in properties.

We consider NOI and Adjusted Cash NOI to be appropriate supplemental performance measures to net income because we believe they provide information useful in understanding the core operations and operating performance of our portfolio.

Same Store Net Operating Income ("Same Store NOI”) and Same Store Cash Net Operating Income ("Same Store Cash NOI”) – Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI is calculated as the NOI attributable to the properties continuously owned and operated for the entirety of the reporting periods presented. The Company’s definition of Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI excludes properties that were not stabilized during both of the applicable reporting periods. These exclusions may include, but are not limited to, acquisitions, dispositions and properties undergoing repositioning or significant renovations.

We believe Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI is an important measure of comparison because it allows for comparison of operating results of stabilized properties owned and operated for the entirety of both applicable periods and therefore eliminates variations caused by acquisitions, dispositions or repositionings during such periods. Other REITs may calculate Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI differently and our calculation should not be compared to that of other REITs.

City Office REIT, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except par value and share data) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Real estate properties Land $ 230,034 $ 230,034 Building and improvement 790,981 784,636 Tenant improvement 107,335 94,218 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 285 285 1,128,635 1,109,173 Accumulated depreciation (129,620 ) (101,835 ) 999,015 1,007,338 Cash and cash equivalents 38,399 70,129 Restricted cash 17,962 17,394 Rents receivable, net 34,756 32,112 Deferred leasing costs, net 14,954 12,393 Acquired lease intangible assets, net 51,552 67,533 Other assets 16,174 17,061 Assets held for sale — 4,514 Total Assets $ 1,172,812 $ 1,228,474 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Debt $ 678,533 $ 607,250 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 32,633 28,786 Deferred rent 6,103 6,593 Tenant rent deposits 5,418 5,658 Acquired lease intangible liabilities, net 6,484 8,194 Other liabilities 18,523 22,794 Liabilities related to assets held for sale — 67 Total Liabilities 747,694 679,342 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: 6.625% Series A Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 5,600,000 shares authorized, 4,480,000 issued and outstanding 112,000 112,000 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 43,397,117 and 54,591,047 shares issued and outstanding 433 545 Additional paid-in capital 478,774 577,131 Accumulated deficit (164,917 ) (142,383 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income (2,190 ) 715 Total Stockholders’ Equity 424,100 548,008 Non-controlling interests in properties 1,018 1,124 Total Equity 425,118 549,132 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,172,812 $ 1,228,474

City Office REIT, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rental and other revenues $ 41,261 $ 38,946 $ 121,000 $ 117,236 Operating expenses: Property operating expenses 14,886 14,384 43,666 42,754 General and administrative 2,546 2,775 8,025 8,435 Depreciation and amortization 15,189 15,035 45,222 44,057 Total operating expenses 32,621 32,194 96,913 95,246 Operating income 8,640 6,752 24,087 21,990 Interest expense: Contractual interest expense (6,620 ) (7,378 ) (19,773 ) (22,022 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt fair value (328 ) (321 ) (993 ) (992 ) (6,948 ) (7,699 ) (20,766 ) (23,014 ) Net gain on sale of real estate property 1,347 — 1,347 478 Net income/(loss) 3,039 (947 ) 4,668 (546 ) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in properties (153 ) (164 ) (514 ) (498 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to the Company 2,886 (1,111 ) 4,154 (1,044 ) Preferred stock distributions (1,855 ) (1,855 ) (5,565 ) (5,565 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 1,031 $ (2,966 ) $ (1,411 ) $ (6,609 ) Net income/(loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.16 ) Diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 43,593 42,591 48,508 40,610 Diluted 44,014 42,591 48,508 40,610 Dividend distributions declared per common share $ 0.150 $ 0.235 $ 0.450 $ 0.705

City Office REIT, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Operating Income and Adjusted Cash NOI (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Net income $ 3,039 Adjustments to net income: General and administrative 2,546 Contractual interest expense 6,620 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt fair value 328 Depreciation and amortization 15,189 Net gain on sale of real estate property (1,347 ) Net Operating Income ("NOI”) $ 26,375 Net recurring straight-line rent/expense adjustment (1,136 ) Net amortization of above and below market leases (24 ) Portfolio Adjusted Cash NOI $ 25,215 NCI in properties – share in cash NOI (389 ) Adjusted Cash NOI (CIO share) $ 24,826

City Office REIT, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, Core FFO and AFFO (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1,031 (+) Depreciation and amortization 15,189 (-) Net gain on sale of real estate property (1,347 ) 14,873 Non-controlling interests in properties: (+) Share of net income 153 (-) Share of FFO (313 ) FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 14,713 (+) Stock based compensation 588 Core FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 15,301 (+) Net recurring straight-line rent/expense adjustment (1,136 ) (+) Net amortization of above and below market leases (24 ) (+) Net amortization of deferred financing costs and debt fair value 325 (-) Net recurring tenant improvements and incentives (1,901 ) (-) Net recurring leasing commissions (1,639 ) (-) Net recurring capital expenditures (1,045 ) AFFO attributable to common stockholders $ 9,881 FFO per common share $ 0.33 Core FFO per common share $ 0.35 AFFO per common share $ 0.22 Dividends distributions declared per common share $ 0.150 FFO Payout Ratio 45 % Core FFO Payout Ratio 43 % AFFO Payout Ratio 67 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 44,014

City Office REIT, Inc. Reconciliation of Rental and Other Revenues to Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rental and other revenues $ 41,261 $ 38,946 $ 121,000 $ 117,236 Property operating expenses 14,886 14,384 43,666 42,754 Net operating income ("NOI”) $ 26,375 $ 24,562 $ 77,334 $ 74,482 Less: NOI of properties not included in same store (1,664 ) (963 ) (7,483 ) (3,804 ) Same store NOI $ 24,711 $ 23,599 $ 69,851 $ 70,678 Less: Non-recurring other income (29 ) — (29 ) (2,625 ) Termination fee income (549 ) (90 ) (1,412 ) (328 ) Straight-line rent/expense adjustment (1,028 ) (100 ) (982 ) (1,664 ) Above and below market leases (111 ) 17 (383 ) 30 NCI in properties – share in cash NOI (389 ) (388 ) (1,223 ) (1,173 ) Same store cash NOI $ 22,605 $ 23,038 $ 65,822 $ 64,918

City Office REIT, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Core FFO Guidance (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Full year 2020 Outlook Low High Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (4,900 ) $ (3,400 ) (+) Depreciation and amortization 60,500 60,000 (-) Non-controlling interests in properties (650 ) (650 ) (+) Stock based compensation 2,300 2,300 Core FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 57,250 $ 58,250 Core FFO per common share $ 1.20 $ 1.22 Weighted average shares of common stock 47,700 47,700

