City Office REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) ("City Office” or the "Company”) announced today it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, before the market opens on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
City Office’s management will hold a conference call at 11:00 am Eastern Time on August 1, 2019 to discuss the Company’s financial results. Additionally, a supplemental financial package to accompany the discussion of the results will be posted on www.cityofficereit.com.
Webcast
Click on the webcast link under the "Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.cityofficereit.com.
Telephone Conference Call
Domestic: 1-866-262-0919
International: 1-412-902-4106
To listen to the call, participants can reference the City Office REIT Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.
Conference Call Replay
Domestic: 1-877-344-7529
International: 1-412-317-0088
Passcode: 10133228
A replay of the call will be available later in the day on August 1, 2019, continuing through 11:59 pm Eastern Time on November 1, 2019. A replay will also be available at "Webcasts & Events” in the "Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website.
About City Office REIT, Inc.
City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located in leading 18-hour cities in the Southern and Western United States. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.
