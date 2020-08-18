18.08.2020 01:27:00

City of Morristown Selects Sports Facilities Management (SFM) as Outsourced Community Center Operator

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 17, 2020 After a competitive RFP process, the City of Morristown has selected the Sports Facilities Management (SFM) as the outsourced operator for their $36 million Community Fitness and Aquatics Center. The 115,000 square-foot facility, designed by Lose Design, is slated to include 4 hardwood courts, 25-yard swimming pool, and state-of-the art fitness center among other amenities. The facility is scheduled to open to the public in 2022 with membership sales beginning in 2021.

Tony Cox, City Administrator, commented, "The Community Center has been years in the making. We are creating something really exceptional for the residents of Morristown and surrounding communities. With SFM's experience in operating high-performing facilities, we're confident they're the best choice to serve the City and manage the facility to the highest standards."

The Clearwater, Florida based firm manages properties in more than 20 states including publicly-owned properties with community recreation programming including Bridgeport, WV, Wheeling, WV, and Hoover, AL. In addition to managing daily operations, marketing, training, and programming for the facility, the firm has also been engaged to work alongside the design team for Venue Planning and FFE/OSE Procurement services during construction.

CEO and Founder of SFM, Jason Clement said, "We are already collaborating with the City and design team as this Community Center will represent the best in recreation, sport, banquet, adventure and fitness technology and space. The robust programming, design and operating methodology will create a spectacular community resource for the residents of Morristown for decades to come. This facility is going to have lasting benefits to the health and economic vitality of the community, and SFM is honored to partner with Morristown toward that end."

Over the next 18-24 months, SFM will recruit and train facility staff that lives, works, and plays locally as well as develop the logo and brand, execute a marketing campaign and membership sales, and develop programming and events.

About The Sports Facilities Companies

The Sports Facilities Advisory, LLC (SFA), Sports Facilities Development, LLC, and Sports Facilities Management, LLC (SFM) are headquartered in Clearwater, FL. Founded in 2003, SFA has served more than 2,000 communities, produced more than $10 billion in institutional-grade financial forecasts, and provided funding strategies and solutions for more than 70+ youth and amateur sports and recreation complexes worldwide. SFD serves facility owners through owner's representation, venue planning, and procurement services during pre-development and construction. SFM provides industry-leading, results-driven management solutions for sports, fitness, recreation, and event venues nationwide. Since 2014, SFM-affiliated venues have hosted more than 100 million visitors and generated hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact. For more information, visit: sportadvisory.com and sfmnetwork.com.

Press Contact:
Ashley Whittaker
7274743845
https://www.sportadvisory.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/city-of-morristown-selects-sports-facilities-management-sfm-as-outsourced-community-center-operator-301113525.html

SOURCE The Sports Facilities Companies

