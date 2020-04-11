+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
11.04.2020 15:00:00

City of Brunswick Small Business Sustainability Micro-Grant

BRUNSWICK, Md., April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Tuesday, April 7, 2020 the City of Brunswick passed a new micro-grant program for small businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This new micro-grant program is aimed to financially assist small businesses in paying their mortgage, rent, utilities and other regular overhead costs during the state-wide "Stay at Home" order issued by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on March 30, 2020. Though some restaurants and other essential businesses have remained open (within strict regulations), many businesses are still facing significant financial difficulties due to the sharp decrease in patronage.

City of Brunswick Mayor Pro Tempore John Dayton states, "The average small business has about 27 days of cash to cover expenses. Liquidity is very important right now and this program will provide some to our local businesses".

Councilman Nathan Brown adds, "Many of our businesses, especially our small businesses, are facing devastating impacts and unsettling days over the COVID-19 public health crisis, so I hope that this micro-grant program will send a message to our business community that the city supports them and will stand with them to help recover from these unprecedented circumstances".

"We've seen individual citizens step up to try and help not only each other, but these local businesses as well and I am proud that the City is stepping forward to join them," Dayton adds.

The new micro-grant is available to businesses within the Brunswick City limits and can be combined with other state and federal funding. Eligible businesses must demonstrate a 50% loss of business revenue due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The grant is set to open on Monday, April 13th, 2020 at 10am. For more information about the grant and how to apply, visit: https://brunswickmd.gov/index.asp?SEC=1E8D2CA7-12FA-481D-BCDD-AD5BCEC74C0D&Type=B_BASIC. Any additional questions may be directed to grants@brunswickmd.gov

About The City of Brunswick Economic Development Commission

The City of Brunswick Economic Development Commission makes recommendations to the Mayor and Council of measures to enhance the economic well-being of the community, along with planning and executing various activities and educational events to further that goal. Members are appointed to staggered three-year terms.

SOURCE Platinum PR

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bitcoin wird als Zahlungsmittel immer mehr genutzt
Nach STAF: Das sind für Firmen und Privathaushalte die günstigsten und teuersten Kantone
Boeing erwägt wohl jede zehnte Stelle zu streichen
Cloud-Computing: JD.com will mit Alibaba, Amazon und Microsoft konkurrieren
Warren Buffett sichert Lieferung von Atemmasken für New York
Corona-Crash: So haben sich Bitcoin, Gold, Palladium, Dow und S&P 500 im ersten Quartal geschlagen
KW 15: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Investor: Jetzt Aktien zu kaufen wird sich in 12 Monaten auszahlen
Aufforderung der Finma: UBS zahlt Dividende in zwei Tranchen - UBS-Aktie gefragt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB