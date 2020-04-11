City of Brunswick Small Business Sustainability Micro-Grant

BRUNSWICK, Md., April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Tuesday, April 7, 2020 the City of Brunswick passed a new micro-grant program for small businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This new micro-grant program is aimed to financially assist small businesses in paying their mortgage, rent, utilities and other regular overhead costs during the state-wide "Stay at Home" order issued by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on March 30, 2020. Though some restaurants and other essential businesses have remained open (within strict regulations), many businesses are still facing significant financial difficulties due to the sharp decrease in patronage.

City of Brunswick Mayor Pro Tempore John Dayton states, "The average small business has about 27 days of cash to cover expenses. Liquidity is very important right now and this program will provide some to our local businesses".

Councilman Nathan Brown adds, "Many of our businesses, especially our small businesses, are facing devastating impacts and unsettling days over the COVID-19 public health crisis, so I hope that this micro-grant program will send a message to our business community that the city supports them and will stand with them to help recover from these unprecedented circumstances".

"We've seen individual citizens step up to try and help not only each other, but these local businesses as well and I am proud that the City is stepping forward to join them," Dayton adds.

The new micro-grant is available to businesses within the Brunswick City limits and can be combined with other state and federal funding. Eligible businesses must demonstrate a 50% loss of business revenue due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The grant is set to open on Monday, April 13th, 2020 at 10am. For more information about the grant and how to apply, visit: https://brunswickmd.gov/index.asp?SEC=1E8D2CA7-12FA-481D-BCDD-AD5BCEC74C0D&Type=B_BASIC. Any additional questions may be directed to grants@brunswickmd.gov

