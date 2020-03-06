06.03.2020 21:46:00

Citrus, Winegrapes, Tree Nuts, Water and Land Values Headline Outlook 2020

WOODBRIDGE, Calif., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outlook 2020 – California's Premiere Agribusiness Conference – is set for Thursday, March 26th at the Marriott Hotel/Convention Center in Visalia. Key sessions at the full day event will be updates on citrus, winegrapes, tree nuts, water and land values.  The conference is presented by the California Chapter of the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers (ASFMRA) and includes the release of the highly anticipated Trendsâ in Agricultural Land & Lease Values report.

The Tree Nut Industry Update is just one of the many program sessions at the Outlook 2020 Agribusiness Conference March 26th in Visalia. Citrus, winegrapes, water, land values and the ag economy will all be part of the full day program in addition to the release of the 2020 Trends in Agricultural Land and Lease Values report.

Conference Chair, Jim Pisani, ARA commented, "As the state's premier agribusiness conference, our goal is to offer programming that covers important topics and issues affecting California agriculture. We are pleased to welcome industry experts from Wonderful Citrus, Olam Edible Nuts and Allied Grape Growers to provide this year's commodity updates." He added, "While there are numerous challenges facing this industry, including changing water dynamics and fluctuating commodity prices, California agriculture continues to evolve and thrive to meet these challenges."

In addition to the sessions on key commodities, an Ag Economic Update will be presented as well as a discussion on California agricultural water issues, a critical factor affecting agriculture statewide.  The 2020 Trendsâ in Agricultural Land & Lease Values report will be released during a session focusing on the drivers behind rural land value changes in California and Nevada followed by breakouts that will dig deeper into the various geographic regions covered in the report. The conference will also include the presentation of the 2020 Distinguished California Agriculturalist and Agricultural Stewardship Awards.

The Outlook 2020 Conference is open to the public and preregistration is requested. Pre-conference activities (March 23 – 25) include continuing education courses for licensed California appraisers, a Best Practices for Rural Property Appraisals seminar, a student reception, BBQ and full day Ag Tour. Click here to download a copy of the conference brochure with complete details and registration fees.  Questions may be directed to the California Chapter, ASFMRA Office at (209) 368-3672 or to info@calasfmra.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citrus-winegrapes-tree-nuts-water-and-land-values-headline-outlook-2020-301019175.html

SOURCE California Chapter, ASFMRA

