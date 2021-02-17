Citrix® Tops Among Cybersecurity Solutions

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced that it has been named as one of Expert Insights’ 2021 Cybersecurity "Best-Of” award winners in the categories of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and Enterprise VPNs.

"2020 was an unprecedented year of cybersecurity challenges, with a rapid rise in remote working causing a massive acceleration in cybercrime,” says Craig MacAlpine, Expert Insights CEO and Founder. "Expert Insights’ Best-Of awards are designed to recognize innovative cybersecurity providers like Citrix that have developed powerful solutions to keep businesses safe against increasingly sophisticated cybercrime.”

Expert Insights awards are chosen through an evaluation process involving Expert Insights’ editorial content team, and technical experts with decades of experience in the cybersecurity industry.

Citrix Endpoint Management™ was recognized in the Best-Of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) category, which includes the top vendors that enable organizations to centrally monitor and manage all of the endpoints connected to their network, including client and mobile devices. And Citrix Gateway™ was named among the Best-Of Enterprise VPNs category, which includes the top vendors that offer a business-grade virtual private network.

Vendors were awarded based on technical features, ease-of-use, market presence and by verified customer ratings on Expert Insights.

Together with Citrix Workspace™, Citrix Endpoint Management™ and Citrix Gateway™ enable companies to serve up personalized access to the systems, information and tools their employees need in one, unified experience and dynamically apply security policies based on a user’s behavior and environment so they can work when, where and how they want with the confidence that their applications, information and devices are safe.

"The rapid move to the cloud and remote work are creating dynamic work environments that promise to drive new levels of productivity and innovation. But they have also opened the door to a host of new security and reliability concerns and sparked a significant increase in cyberattacks,” said Fermin Serna, Chief Information Security Officer, Citrix. "We are pleased to be recognized by Expert Insights as a leading cybersecurity provider and will maintain our focus on delivering digital workspace solutions that modern enterprises can use to drive an intelligent approach to workspace security that keeps their employees and information safe.”

Citrix provides a comprehensive range of digital workspace solutions that companies can use to deliver a consistent, secure and reliable experience that enables employees to do their best work – wherever work needs to get done. Click here to learn more about these solutions and the value they can deliver.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210217005053/en/