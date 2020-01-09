Citrix Systems to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, January 22

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), today announced that it plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 after market close. At approximately 4:05 p.m. ET the fourth quarter 2019 earnings letter discussing financial results, quarterly highlights, and business outlook will be posted at http://www.citrix.com/investors. A conference call will begin at 4:45 p.m. ET to address questions.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) is powering a better way to work with unified workspace, networking, and analytics solutions that help organizations unlock innovation, engage customers, and boost productivity, without sacrificing security. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments. Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including 99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

