Citrix Drives Future of Application Development and Delivery

Digital transformation doesn’t just happen. It’s fueled by the rapid and efficient delivery of new applications that improve the way we think and operate. Recognizing this, Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) is expanding its open source integrations, enabling companies to leverage modern, innovative cloud environments from a variety of leading providers to accelerate their move to the cloud and the results they can achieve. The company today announced that Citrix® ADC has achieved Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification, which will allow it to provide IT organizations with another faster, flexible and consistent way to develop, test and deliver applications in Kubernetes environments at scale. Citrix ADCs are compatible across Red Hat platforms, including Red Hat OpenShift, and the complete stack is commercially supported by Red Hat and partners.

"We live in an application-driven world. And IT organizations need to create modern environments in which they can deliver apps in a flexible and agile way while maintaining the scalability, security and reliability of their systems,” said Mihir Maniar, Vice President of Product Management, Networking, Citrix. "With our Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification, we are expanding the options our customers have in doing so.”

A Modern Approach

Citrix® ADC is a software-centric application delivery and load balancing solution designed to provide a high-quality digital enterprise experience for web, traditional, and cloud-native applications regardless of where they are hosted. The solution can be deployed on-premises and across all cloud types and cloud-native platforms, including: Amazon Web Services (EKS), Google Cloud Platform (GKE), Microsoft Azure (AKS). Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification builds on Citrix’s Red Hat Container Certification and reiterates Citrix’s commitment to supporting Red Hat’s emerging technologies.

Among the benefits of deploying Citrix cloud native stack for Kubernetes environments:

Flexibility: IT can choose from a comprehensive range of Citrix ADC form factors to deliver applications, including high-performance containerized platforms (CPX), virtual machine-based solutions (VPX), bare-metal Linux process (BLX) or existing MPX and/or SDX appliances.

IT can choose from a comprehensive range of Citrix ADC form factors to deliver applications, including high-performance containerized platforms (CPX), virtual machine-based solutions (VPX), bare-metal Linux process (BLX) or existing MPX and/or SDX appliances. Consistency: With the same code base for all Citrix ADC options, IT can achieve operational consistency across all application workload types.

With the same code base for all Citrix ADC options, IT can achieve operational consistency across all application workload types. Easy Migration: Monolithic applications can quickly and easily be migrated to microservices-based applications with multi-protocol support, including TCP, TCP-SSL, UDP, HTTP/S.

Monolithic applications can quickly and easily be migrated to microservices-based applications with multi-protocol support, including TCP, TCP-SSL, UDP, HTTP/S. Greater Visibility and Insight: From a single management plane of Citrix ADM (Application delivery management), IT can gain the end-to-end visibility and insights needed to deliver microservices based applications at scale, receive immediate feedback, and troubleshoot user experience issues.

"Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform,” said Julio Tapia, Executive Director, Red Hat Partner Ecosystem. "Kubernetes Operators are appealing because they help encode the human operational logic normally required to manage services running as a Kubernetes-native application and aim to make day-to-day operations easier. The Citrix ADC Operator can enable enterprise developers and IT operations to deliver applications with the speed, security and reliability that modern cloud environments demand.”

In addition to Red Hat OpenShift, Citrix ADC integrates with an expansive set of open source and CNCF ecosystem tools, including Prometheus, Grafana, Spinnaker, FluentD, Kibana, Open Tracing, and Zipkin. Click here to learn more about Citrix ADC and the value it can deliver on this front.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) is powering a better way to work with unified workspace, networking, and analytics solutions that help organizations unlock innovation, engage customers, and boost productivity, without sacrificing security. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments. Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including 99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

© 2019 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo, and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005011/en/