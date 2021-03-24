SMI 11’099 0.5%  SPI 14’017 0.4%  Dow 32’423 -0.9%  DAX 14’662 0.0%  Euro 1.1066 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’827 -0.2%  Gold 1’728 -0.7%  Bitcoin 50’890 1.5%  Dollar 0.9339 1.2%  Öl 60.4 -6.1% 

24.03.2021 01:00:00

Citizenship by Investment Funded Real Estate Developments Will Bolster Dominica's Tourism Offering

LONDON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During a cabinet press briefing last week, the Minister of Tourism for the Commonwealth of Dominica provided updates on several real estate developments currently undergoing construction on the island. According to Minister Denise Charles, Anichi Hotel & Spa and Tranquillity Beach are both scheduled to be completed by December 2022, followed by expansions on both Jungle Bay and Secret Bay slated for October 2021 and 2023. Three other accommodation facilities are expected to commence construction later on this year. In total, the cost of construction for all seven developments amounts to $950 million – derived mainly from the country's Citizenship by Investment Programme.

Since the tourism industry is a primary driver of Dominica's economic growth, the government continues to commit to bolstering its offering in several ways. Charles highlighted that these real estate projects were vital to job creation. The initiative employed 470 people during the construction phase and will create 791 permanent roles once completed.

"An important activity which directly impacts growth and employment is the construction of accommodation facilities. These last construction projects have the potential of creating short term jobs during construction, for various skill sets and levels," Charles noted. "Upon completion, long term employment is created for staffing these facilities in various fields. This is where Dominicans benefit the most as the livelihoods of so many are positively impacted."

As Dominica's eco-tourism sector grows, internationally renowned hotels are flocking to the island to set up operations on the proclaimed "Nature Isle of the Caribbean". From Marriott to Hilton to Kempinski, alongside unique boutique resorts and villas, Dominica's tourism product is one to be revered.

Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme has been crucial to developments on the island. Established in 1993, Dominica has been welcoming foreign investors and their families to become citizens of the nation once investing in either a government fund or pre-approved real estate options. Once undergoing the necessary security checks, qualifying applicants gain citizenship of the nation with visa-free access to over 140 countries and territories. They also earn the right to live, work and study in Dominica and the ability to pass citizenship down, establishing a future legacy.

Not only is Dominica attracting wealthy investors to contribute to the development of the nation, but its newly launched Work in Nature visa enables remote workers to come and live on the island for up to 18 months, experiencing all the Nature Isle has to offer.

Contact: +447867942505, pr@csglobalpartners.com, www.csglobalpartners.com

SOURCE CS Global Partners

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

23.03.21 UBS Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
23.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 90.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Partizipation auf den Swiss Equity Basket
23.03.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Zukauf, Krebsmittel und Corona-Pille - schlägt bald die Stunde der Roche-Aktie?
23.03.21 SMI mit neuem Jahreshoch
23.03.21 Auf der Suche nach Inflationsschutz - so schützen Sie Ihr Depot
19.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
mehr
Hier mehr erfahren!
Auf der Suche nach Inflationsschutz - so schützen Sie Ihr Depot

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erreicht in Lungenkrebs-Studie die eigenen Ziele - Aktie legt zu
Relief Therapeutics unterzeichnet Kooperationsvertrag mit Acer Therapeutics - Relief-Aktie gibt ab
Nach Entlassung des Notenbankchefs: Türkische Lira bricht ein
Novartis mit neuer Chefjuristin - Aktie freundlich
Nach Stromausfällen: Tesla baut wohl heimlich Riesenakku für das texanische Stromnetz
Dow schlussendlich fester -- SMI legt letztlich zu -- DAX zum Handelsende fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins
CS: EU legt in Devisenmarkt-Fall gegen Credit Suisse nach - Aktie schwächer
UBS erwägt Beteiligung an Brasiliens grösstem Asset Manager
CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für Corona-Impfstoff - CureVac-Aktie letztlich in Rot
IPO-Boom hält an: Viele Unternehmen wagen Börsengang - und zeigen starke Performance

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit