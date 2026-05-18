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Citigroup Aktie 12915350 / US1729674242

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18.05.2026 15:21:00

Citigroup Partners BlackRock To Launch EUR 15 Bln Private Capital Program For EMEA

Citigroup
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(RTTNews) - Citigroup, Inc. (C) and HPS Investment Partners, a part of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK), announced Monday a 15 billion euro Private Capital Program to finance debt opportunities in EMEA over an initial five-year term.

The program is a strategic collaboration to expand comprehensive capital solutions and access to private financing for corporate and sponsor-owned borrowers in the region.

Under the terms of the initiative, Citi will leverage its extensive Investment, Corporate, and Commercial Bank led origination capabilities to source investment opportunities for the program.

The program is designed to serve borrowers with principal business based in Continental Europe, the UK, and eventually the Middle East. Eligible opportunities will comprise a broad range of sub-investment grade debt instruments.

The collaboration demonstrates both institutions' proactive approach to meeting evolving client needs in the private credit market, leveraging strong relationships to drive growth and provide critical financing solutions.

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