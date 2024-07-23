Citi Records a Forty-one Win Haul at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024



EQS Newswire / 23/07/2024 / 05:45 CET/CEST

Named Best Bank for Corporates in Hong Kong HONG KONG SAR -



In its 29th edition, the Euromoney Awards for Excellence recognized Citi as the World's Best Digital Bank and the World's Best Investment Bank in the Emerging Markets.



In Hong Kong, Citi is named Best Bank for Corporates in recognition of the strong growth the Hong Kong business achieved in 2023.



"The range of awards Citi has received from Euromoney is an honor and speaks to the strength of our Banking franchise and unrivalled global network spanning more than 180 markets," said Aveline San, Citi Hong Kong and Macau CEO and Head of Banking.



"We are advancing our vision to be the preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs. Our wins validate our commitment to have global conversations with our clients to grow their businesses and seamlessly deliver our products and services to them," she added.



In Hong Kong, Citi serves more than 1,000 institutional clients including over 600 multinationals and the global interests of over 150 Hong Kong local corporates.



Citi's commercial banking business has also gained considerable market share in Hong Kong over the past few years, working closely with mid-sized corporates in the healthcare, technology, industrials, consumer & retail, and services sectors.



Euromoney's Best Bank for Corporates accolade follows the multiple award wins by Citi Hong Kong in 2024. Earlier this year, Citi was named Best Corporate Bank for Large Corp and MNCs by FinanceAsia magazine; and Best Corporate and Institutional Adviser, Best Bank for Sustainable Finance, Best Equity Adviser, Best M&A Adviser, Best Commercial Bank and Digital Bank of the Year by The Asset magazine.Hashtag: #Citi

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 July 2024 - Citi has won a record of 41 global, regional and local market awards from Euromoney, a leading global financial markets magazine, at its annual Awards for Excellence that recognizes the best in banking across key areas that are most important to a bank's key stakeholders, clients, board and executive management teams. The period of consideration for the awards was the 2023 calendar year.In its 29th edition, the Euromoney Awards for Excellence recognized Citi as theand theIn Hong Kong, Citi is namedin recognition of the strong growth the Hong Kong business achieved in 2023."The range of awards Citi has received from Euromoney is an honor and speaks to the strength of our Banking franchise and unrivalled global network spanning more than 180 markets," said Aveline San, Citi Hong Kong and Macau CEO and Head of Banking."We are advancing our vision to be the preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs. Our wins validate our commitment to have global conversations with our clients to grow their businesses and seamlessly deliver our products and services to them," she added.In Hong Kong, Citi serves more than 1,000 institutional clients including over 600 multinationals and the global interests of over 150 Hong Kong local corporates.Citi's commercial banking business has also gained considerable market share in Hong Kong over the past few years, working closely with mid-sized corporates in the healthcare, technology, industrials, consumer & retail, and services sectors.Euromoney's Best Bank for Corporates accolade follows the multiple award wins by Citi Hong Kong in 2024. Earlier this year, Citi was named Best Corporate Bank for Large Corp and MNCs by FinanceAsia magazine; and Best Corporate and Institutional Adviser, Best Bank for Sustainable Finance, Best Equity Adviser, Best M&A Adviser, Best Commercial Bank and Digital Bank of the Year by The Asset magazine.Hashtag: #Citi The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Citi Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.



Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi





News Source: Citibank

News Source: Citibank 23/07/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

