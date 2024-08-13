Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’899 0.2%  SPI 15’819 0.1%  Dow 39’357 -0.4%  DAX 17’770 0.3%  Euro 0.9474 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’686 0.3%  Gold 2’461 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’171 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8678 0.3%  Öl 82.1 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger Technology135706599Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Kuros32581411Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swiss Life1485278Lonza1384101
Top News
Chip-Aktien wie NVIDIA & Co. im Vergleich: Warum der KI-Hype nicht alle Unternehmen beflügelt
Barrick Gold-Aktie: Starker Kursanstieg nach positiven Geschäftszahlen
TAG Immobilien-Aktie schwächer: Ziele für 2024 nach erstem Halbjahr bestätigt
Airbus-Aktie zieht an: Auftrag für zehn A220-300 gesichert
Bilfinger-Aktie gesucht: Ergebnis im zweiten Quartal über den Erwartungen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Citigroup Aktie [Valor: 12915350 / ISIN: US1729674242]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.08.2024 11:45:01

Citi Launched 12th Edition of Citigold Private Client Young Successor Program

Citigroup
50.23 CHF 2.64%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 13/08/2024 / 11:45 CET/CEST

Empowering Young Successors with a Wealth of Knowledge and Possibilities

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 August 2024 - Citi recently held the 12th edition of the Citigold Private Client Young Successor Program in Singapore which saw a cohort of 37 young adults aged 18-25 invited by Citi Hong Kong, Citi Singapore, and Citi International Personal Bank Singapore.

The participants from 11 markets around the globe embarked on an action-packed 3.5-day journey encompassing knowledge of wealth management, sustainable environmental conservation and innovative fintech development, through insightful industry visits and dynamic interactions with Citi's professionals and its partners.

Since its inauguration in 2013, the Young Successor Program has equipped hundreds of future successors from all over the world with industry know-how and practical knowledge about wealth and financial management as well as entrepreneurship, as they become increasingly involved in the handling of their family's wealth and succession planning.

At Citi, it has always been our commitment and mission to bring together the full power of One-Citi to better serve our Citigold Private Client customers with financial solutions tailored to meet their unique needs, including legacy preservation to protect their life's achievements, and to ease the transition to future generations.

Citi has developed the Young Successor Program in partnership with a number of enterprises and organizations specially curated to provide insights relevant to this audience.

During the 3.5-day program in Singapore this year, our young successors from different markets have had an introduction to asset management with Capital Group, sharpened their practical soft skills by building a strong personal profile with LinkedIn, immersed themselves in the latest technology and virtual reality experiences at the Mastercard Experience Center, as well as gaining insights on sustainable operations at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

Citigold Private Client

Citigold Private Client is an account designed for customers with a minimum total relationship balance of HKD 8,000,000. For more information, please visit https://www.citibank.com.hk/cpc


Hashtag: #Citibank #Citigold

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

225647
News Source: Citibank

13/08/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1966983&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Citigroup Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

«Schwarzer» Montag? – Experteninterview mit Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin (CIO, Asset Management Switzerland AG)

Volatiler Start📉 in den August: Panik an den Märkten – Was kommt als Nächstes?

In unserem 🔍Experteninterview spricht Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin (CIO, Asset Management Switzerland AG) mit Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) über die jüngsten Turbulenzen an den Märkten:

▪️ Was war Anfang August los?
▪️ Gab es einen «Schwarzen Montag»? Hat sich die Panik gelegt?
▪️ Wie ist die aktuelle Situation an den Rohstoff und Kryptomärkten?

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

«Schwarzer» Montag? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:33 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Helvetia Versicherungen, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
09:15 Warten auf neue Impulse
09:09 SG-Marktüberblick: 13.08.2024
06:10 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Kleines Plus zum Wochenstart
12.08.24 «Schwarzer» Montag? | BX Swiss TV
12.08.24 Gelingt Crowdstrike der Neustart?
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
08.08.24 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf u-blox Holding AG
02.08.24 One Farmer’s Approach to the 2024 Growing Season
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’350.00 19.69
Short 12’630.05 13.50 7CSSMU
Short 13’067.14 8.97 5FUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’899.00 13.08.2024 11:50:32
Long 11’380.44 19.48 YHUBSU
Long 11’135.27 13.98 SSXMMU
Long 10’636.64 8.83 SSOMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ripple News: XRP Kurs unter Druck – Crash oder Erholung?
Intel-Aktie notiert nur noch knapp über dem Buchwert - viel zu billig?
Varta-Aktie +41%: Tojner erhofft sich Stabilisierung noch in diesem Jahr - Kurserholung oder "dead-cat-bounce"?
Michael Saylor mit bullisher Prognose: Bitcoin-Kurs langfristig bei 13 Millionen US-Dollar
KI-Gesetz tritt in der EU in Kraft - Was das für NVIDIA, Google und Co. bedeutet
US-Wahl 2024 und Goldpreis: Wirtschaftliche Auswirkungen eines Trump-Gewinns und warum Gold ein sicherer Hafen sein könnte
ARYZTA-Aktie in Rot: Umsatz im 1. Halbjahr 2024 leicht gesunken - operative Marge verbessert
"Leichter Gegenwind": Coinbase sieht einige Hindernisse wegen Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.
Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- SMI beendet Handel minimal im Plus -- DAX fällt letztlich zurück -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins
Meyer Burger-Aktie klar in Rot: Meyer Burger verschiebt Veröffentlichung der Halbjahreszahlen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit