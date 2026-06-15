Citigroup Aktie 12915350 / US1729674242
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
News + Analysen
Fundamental
zugeh. Wertpapiere
|
15.06.2026 08:00:11
Citi Elevates Digital Banking Experience in Hong Kong with Launch of 'eVouchers' on Citi Mobile® App
|
Citi continues to see strong momentum in digital adoption. Over 90% of active cardholders now interact through digital channels, and more than 96% of wealth management transactions are conducted digitally, reflecting the central role of digital platforms in clients' financial lives. The launch of "eVouchers" is particularly timely. Spending data reveals a growing consumer demand for convenient, rewarding and experience-led consumption. Insights from the Mastercard Economics Institute (MEI) highlight continued strength in travel, dining and lifestyle categories. This trend is mirrored in Citi's cardholder spending, which has seen a 34% year-on-year increase in travel and a 16% rise in shopping, indicating that customers are becoming more selective and intentional with their expenditures.
"We are strategically transforming the Citi Mobile® App into a dynamic hub that delivers both seamless convenience and highly personalized relevance, aligned with our customers' digital-first lifestyles," said Sarah O, Head of Digital Growth & Cards and Unsecured Lending Sales, Citibank Hong Kong. "By enabling instant voucher redemptions, we are making everyday spending more rewarding."
Early results are promising. Cardholders who engaged with "eVouchers" demonstrated significantly higher digital engagement and more than double the average spending compared to the broader portfolio, highlighting the feature's strong potential to drive deeper customer loyalty.
Sarah added, "'eVouchers' represents far more than a weekly promotion. It is a foundational element of our hyper-personalized digital ecosystem. Through strategic partnerships with a wide range of merchants, we are connecting customers with tailored offers that reflect their modern engagement and spending habits. This initiative strengthens daily client interactions through digital channels and supports local retail activity in Hong Kong."
Seamless Integration and Weekly Offers
Launched on June 5, "eVouchers" is a fully integrated, ongoing campaign within the Citi Mobile® App. The platform enables customers to easily browse, select, save and redeem "eVouchers" seamlessly for both online and in-store purchases. New offers are released every Friday on a first-come, first-served basis, redeemable at over 500 participating merchant outlets. This dual online/in-store capability allows Citi to engage customers at scale with broad offers while also delivering targeted campaigns for more meaningful, personalized experiences.
All Citi Cardholders are invited to log in to the Citi Mobile® App to explore the latest deals, which are organized into four categories:
Click HERE to download the photos
Picture 1 (from left to right):
Picture 2:
Citi is enhancing its digital engagement capabilities through the Citi Mobile® App with the introduction of "eVouchers."
Discover all available rewards on the Citibank website via: citibank.hk/myvoucher
Hashtag: #Citi
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About CitiCiti is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.
News Source: Citibank
15/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
In eigener Sache
Trading Signals: Givaudan: Eine frische Duftnote
Gleich zwei namhafte Researchhäuser haben die Givaudan-Aktie hochgestuft. Jetzt macht sich der Aromen- und Riechstoffespezialist daran, einem zähen Abwärtstrend zu entkommen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Citigroup Inc.
|
08:00
|Citi Elevates Digital Banking Experience in Hong Kong with Launch of 'eVouchers' on Citi Mobile® App (EQS Group)
|
12.06.26