Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’543 0.1%  SPI 17’254 0.2%  Dow 45’752 -0.8%  DAX 23’279 0.5%  Euro 0.9289 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’570 0.5%  Gold 4’077 0.0%  Bitcoin 70’862 -3.7%  Dollar 0.8059 0.0%  Öl 63.1 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405VAT31186490Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Lonza1384101Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
Bridgewater baute Depot im dritten Quartal um: Diese Aktien rückten in den Fokus des von Ray Dalio gegründeten Hedgefonds
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Umbruch an der Spitze - Experten sehen Risiken für Cybertruck und Model 3
Ray Dalio sieht Gefahr: Fed-Politik könnte neue Krise auslösen
Krypto & Gold in einem: Was hinter dem neuen Trend-Stablecoin steckt
AIFs vs. UCITS-ETFs - Was bedeutet das eigentlich?
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Microsoft Aktie 951692 / US5949181045

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

21.11.2025 04:49:40

Citi Announces CFO Transition And Strategic Business Realignment

Microsoft
397.50 CHF -0.14%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Citi today announced a series of leadership transitions and organizational changes designed to strengthen its competitive position and accelerate growth.

Mark Mason, who has served as Citi's Chief Financial Officer since 2019, will transition out of the Chief Financial Officer role in early March 2026. Following the filing of Citi's 2025 year-end financial reports, Mason will become Executive Vice Chair and Senior Executive Advisor to Chair and CEO Jane Fraser.

Mason, who joined Citi in 2001 and has held several senior leadership roles across finance and strategy, intends to pursue leadership opportunities outside of Citi by the end of 2026.

Gonzalo Luchetti, currently Head of U.S. Personal Banking, will succeed Mason as CFO after the transition period. Since joining Citi in 2006, Luchetti has held leadership roles across multiple businesses worldwide, building a strong track record in both strategic direction and disciplined execution. He has led U.S. Personal Banking since 2021 and will work closely with Mason to ensure delivery of Citi's 2026 return target.

As part of its organizational realignment, Citi will integrate Retail Banking into its Wealth business. Everyday Banking, Citi Priority, Citigold, and Citigold Private Client relationship tiers will be consolidated under a single group led by Kate Luft, who will become Head of U.S. Retail Banking and Citigold. Luft, who joined Citi in 2008, has held leadership roles across Latin America, Australia, and U.S. Personal Banking, most recently serving as Head of Retail Banking.

Additionally, Citi's Branded Cards and Retail Services businesses will be combined to form U.S. Consumer Cards, one of Citi's five core businesses. Pam Habner, currently Head of Branded Cards and Lending, will lead the new business unit. Reporting directly to Jane Fraser and joining Citi's Executive Management Team, Habner will oversee a portfolio serving more than 70 million U.S. customers and partnerships with iconic brands such as American Airlines and Costco.

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?