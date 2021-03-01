CITGO Equips Local High Schools with CPR Kits for Required Curriculum

LAKE CHARLES, La., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CITGO Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex recently contributed CPR kits to two local high schools through its support of the American Heart Association (AHA).

Because the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted non-profit organizations by limiting volunteer and event participation opportunities, CITGO is working hard to leverage partnership benefits in ways that directly connect with the community. Through the American Heart Association – Greater Louisiana, CITGO was able to donate a CPR in Schools Training Kit™ to LaGrange and Vinton High Schools for use in the required CPR certification classes.

"With a strong emphasis on health and safety at our own facility, we believe it is our duty to inject health and safety-focused educational opportunities into our schools," said Jerry Dunn, vice president and general manager of the CITGO Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex. "We are thankful to AHA for providing us with this avenue to furnish LaGrange and Vinton High Schools with much needed supplies to fulfill their CPR certification classes."

"The American Heart Association wants all students and educators to learn CPR, putting more Heartsavers in our communities. Training school-age children to perform CPR instills confidence and a positive attitude towards responding to an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest event. Through the support of CITGO, we have an opportunity to save lives within our community by teaching our next generation how to respond in a cardiac emergency," said Kerin Spears, vice president of the Greater Louisiana American Heart Association.

