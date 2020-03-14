CITGO E-Recycle Day Keeps 9 Roll-Off Boxes of Unwanted Electronics Out of Landfills

LAKE CHARLES, La., March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of Southwest Louisiana residents recycled their unwanted electronics at the annual CITGO E-Recycle Day Saturday at the McNeese Cowboy Stadium parking lot.

The CITGO Lake Charles Refinery organized the event with the support of the City of Lake Charles, McNeese State University, Waste Management, Team Green of Southwest Louisiana and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. This event provides residents with the opportunity to recycle their unwanted electronics, completely free of charge. Items collected included TVs, cell phones, computers, batteries, household items containing mercury, and other consumer electronics. This year 487 vehicles drove through the event with collections totaling nine roll-off boxes, which equals approximately 4.5 semitrailers, 788 light bulbs, 27.5 pounds of mercury and 250 pounds of batteries.

"Today we hosted our twelfth CITGO E-Recycle Day and witnessed hundreds of residents take time out of their weekend to help us take care of our environment," said Jerry Dunn, vice president and general manager of the CITGO Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex. "We are excited to see that so many people save their unwanted electronics specifically for CITGO E-Recycle Day. We are invigorated by the passion our community has in being good environmental stewards and are happy to continue to provide this recycling opportunity."

Each year, CITGO E-Recycle Day alternates between the cities of Lake Charles and Sulphur to give residents in each region a convenient place to recycle free of charge. Since 2009, CITGO E-Recycle Day has kept more than 421 tons of electronic waste out of landfills. CITGO E-Recycle Day is one of many initiatives sponsored by CITGO as part of its commitment to a cleaner and healthier environment, now and for future generations.

