CITGO Announces Retirement of Corporate Controller Barry Treas

HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation announced today that Barry Treas, Corporate Controller, is retiring after a 40-year career with the Company. Bob Shoemaker, currently Manager Budgets and Performance Analysis, has been named Corporate Controller, replacing Mr. Treas, effective Sept. 30, 2020.

"We thank Barry for all his years of service to CITGO and wish him the best in his retirement," said President and Chief Executive Officer Carlos Jordá.

Shoemaker joined CITGO in 1999 and has held various positions of increasing responsibility since that time, including Manager Financial Systems Architecture, Manager Financial and Business Analysis, and his current role as Manager Budgets and Performance Analysis. Bob holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from University of Central Missouri and a master's degree in business administration from Pennsylvania State University. 

"Congratulations to Bob on his new position," said Jordá, "he is widely respected within CITGO and I look forward to continuing to work with him."

About CITGO 
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Corpus Christi, Texas; Lake Charles, La.; and Lemont, Ill., and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,400 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the sixth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,600 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains.  CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

