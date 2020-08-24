Citadel and Citadel Securities Grow in Asia-Pacific with New Office in Singapore and Expansions in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Sydney

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel, a leading alternative investment manager, and Citadel Securities, a leading global market maker, today announced the opening of their newest office in Singapore. The office, which will open later this year, will help extend the firms' presence across Southeast Asia and provide access to an expanded local talent pool. Singapore is the latest addition to the firms' growing global footprint, which includes 17 offices across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Additionally, both firms are continuing to grow their presence in Hong Kong, and Citadel Securities is also expanding its existing footprint in Shanghai and Sydney as the firm continues to broaden its trading activities in the region.

"Asia-Pacific continues to be an important focus for both Citadel and Citadel Securities," said John Buckley, Asia-Pacific Chief Operating Officer, Citadel. "We are excited to further extend our presence in the region as we continue to grow and invest in our teams to serve our capital partners in Citadel and provide a superior trading experience for our clients in Citadel Securities."

Citadel and Citadel Securities each has a long history of operations in Asia-Pacific, with offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Sydney. Citadel has operated in the region since 2005 and became the first participant in China's qualified domestic limited partner (QDLP) program in 2014. Citadel Securities has operated in Asia-Pacific since 2009 and currently trades in major markets across the region, including mainlandChina, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Singapore.

About Citadel

Citadel is one of the world's leading alternative investment managers. Citadel manages the capital of prominent investors from around the world including retirement programs, endowments and foundations, and sovereign wealth funds. For more information, visit www.Citadel.com.

About Citadel Securities

Citadel Securities is a leading global market maker, delivering a broad array of fixed income and equity products to banks, broker-dealers, government agencies, corporations, insurers, and sovereign wealth funds. For more information, visit www.CitadelSecurities.com.

SOURCE Citadel