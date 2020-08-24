24.08.2020 03:15:00

Citadel and Citadel Securities Grow in Asia-Pacific with New Office in Singapore and Expansions in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Sydney

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel, a leading alternative investment manager, and Citadel Securities, a leading global market maker, today announced the opening of their newest office in Singapore. The office, which will open later this year, will help extend the firms' presence across Southeast Asia and provide access to an expanded local talent pool. Singapore is the latest addition to the firms' growing global footprint, which includes 17 offices across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Additionally, both firms are continuing to grow their presence in Hong Kong, and Citadel Securities is also expanding its existing footprint in Shanghai and Sydney as the firm continues to broaden its trading activities in the region.

"Asia-Pacific continues to be an important focus for both Citadel and Citadel Securities," said John Buckley, Asia-Pacific Chief Operating Officer, Citadel. "We are excited to further extend our presence in the region as we continue to grow and invest in our teams to serve our capital partners in Citadel and provide a superior trading experience for our clients in Citadel Securities."

Citadel and Citadel Securities each has a long history of operations in Asia-Pacific, with offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Sydney. Citadel has operated in the region since 2005 and became the first participant in China's qualified domestic limited partner (QDLP) program in 2014. Citadel Securities has operated in Asia-Pacific since 2009 and currently trades in major markets across the region, including mainlandChina, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Singapore.

About Citadel
Citadel is one of the world's leading alternative investment managers. Citadel manages the capital of prominent investors from around the world including retirement programs, endowments and foundations, and sovereign wealth funds. For more information, visit www.Citadel.com.

About Citadel Securities
Citadel Securities is a leading global market maker, delivering a broad array of fixed income and equity products to banks, broker-dealers, government agencies, corporations, insurers, and sovereign wealth funds. For more information, visit www.CitadelSecurities.com.

SOURCE Citadel

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’359.00
0.64 %
Geberit 522.00
0.54 %
Sika 212.60
0.52 %
Novartis 78.52
0.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 366.20
0.49 %
ABB 23.50
-0.38 %
Adecco Group 47.35
-0.46 %
Swisscom 515.60
-0.46 %
CieFinRichemont 58.66
-0.58 %
Roche Hldg G 320.35
-1.08 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Vontobel: Las Vegas für Ihr Portfolio
21.08.20
SMI kommt seit Tagen kaum vom Fleck
20.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc
20.08.20
Weekly-Hits: Healthcare – Fantasie durch Impfstofferfolge / Logistik – Wachstumschance trotz Corona
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gerät der Euro unter Druck - Kurs zum Franken fällt
Diese Fehler sollte man beim Aktienkauf unbedingt vermeiden
Umgang mit Aktien von Krisen-Gewinnern: Börsenexperte Cramer empfiehlt Depotanpassungen
S&P bestätigt AAA-Rating für die Schweiz - Ausblick stabil
Hohes Potenzial für Aktie: Investor vertraut in Krisengewinner PayPal
Novartis erreicht Ziele mit Spartalizumab (PDR001) in Kombitherapie nicht
Höhere Ladezeiten: Darum dauert es nun länger, einen Tesla aufzuladen
Diese Chancen und Risiken birgt eine TikTok-Übernahme für Microsoft
Erholung des Geschäfts: Chef von Richemont-Tochter YOOX erkennt Parallelen zur Finanzkrise
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tendiert nordwärts

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes notieren letztlich höher -- SMI beendet Woche im Minus -- DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag volatil. Der deutsche Leitindex gab letztlich nach. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen nach oben. An der Wall Street ging es doch noch nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB