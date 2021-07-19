SMI 11’862 -1.4%  SPI 15’269 -1.2%  Dow 33’962 -2.1%  DAX 15’133 -2.6%  Euro 1.0831 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’929 -2.7%  Gold 1’812 0.0%  Bitcoin 28’244 -3.4%  Dollar 0.9182 -0.1%  Öl 68.7 -6.3% 
CIT Group Aktie
19.07.2021

CIT Declares Dividends

CIT Group
41.89 CHF -5.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share on its outstanding common stock. The common stock dividend is payable on Aug. 13, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of July 30, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/CIT Group Inc.)

In addition, the CIT board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Series B preferred stock of $0.3515625 per share payable Sept. 15, 2021 to Series B preferred shareholders of record as of Aug. 31, 2021.

About CIT
CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

MEDIA RELATIONS: 
Gina Proia
212-771-6008
Gina.Proia@cit.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Barbara Callahan 
973-740-5058 
Barbara.Callahan@cit.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cit-declares-dividends-301336741.html

SOURCE CIT Group Inc.

