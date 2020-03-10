CISOSHARE Partners with Pacific Life for Cyber Security Professional Development Program

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CISOSHARE is proud to recognize Pacific Life as an early engagement and hiring partner in CISOSHARE's CyberForward professional development program.

The early participation and partnership of both Orange County United Way to identify participants in the program, and Pacific Life in providing real-world opportunities to graduated participants is a testament to the power of nonprofit and business partnerships in improving the local community.

This multi-phase program, which began in June 2019 in partnership with Orange County United Way's UpSkill OC program, is designed to bridge the skills gap by providing job training to underemployed individuals and placing them in one of the estimated 3.5 million unfilled cyber security positions. In doing so, the employer benefits from a trained, qualified candidate and the employee receives a livable wage to be on the path to financial stability.

Orange County United Way has been key to this program's success in many ways. This includes identifying talent through their agency network, program funding, providing facilities and supplies during training, as well as overarching support as participants work through personal and professional roadblocks while developing their new careers.

"We're happy to continue our partnership with CISOSHARE's cyber security training program throughout the year," says Susan B. Parks, President and CEO of Orange County United Way. "The success of the training program will continue to be a valuable asset to UpSkill OC in providing more job opportunities to both individuals and businesses in Orange County."

Pacific Life has been crucial as the first engagement and hiring partner in the program by providing relevant cyber opportunities to these individuals, as well as additional insight, mentoring, and support that further accelerates their knowledge and ability to succeed. Most importantly, Pacific Life provides an opportunity for program participants to get real-world work experience with security projects.

"The resources that have come from CISOSHARE's training program have been a great asset, not only as resources on the production floor, but as members of our team," says Scott Hellman, Director of Cyber Security GRC at Pacific Life. "Working with members of the program and watching the human element shine through in everything they do is inspiring and energizing. We're excited to watch the program continue to grow and to provide additional support and opportunities with future participants."

"Real-world work experience in combination with coordinated, job-specific training and support is the key. These two things make up the lifeblood that transforms people from just getting by, to active and flourishing participants in our digital economy and the communities we all live in," says Mike Gentile, Founder, President, and CEO of CISOSHARE. He continues: "We will be forever grateful to Orange County United Way and Pacific Life for believing in our team since the inception of the program and in helping us enable this new cyber development pathway."

CyberForward has provided a no-cost opportunity to more than 81 individuals since its beginning in June 2019, with the goal of greatly expanding to hundreds more in 2020. Learn more about the program, and how you can participate in providing program participants or as a hiring organization.

SOURCE CISOSHARE