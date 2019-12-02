Cisive Named Company of the Year by CIO Review

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cisive, a global provider of compliance-driven human capital management and risk management solutions, today announced it was named Company of the Year on CIO Review's list of 20 Most Promising HR Tech Solution Providers for 2019. This annual listing recognizes the 20 companies that are at the forefront of providing HR Tech solutions and transforming businesses. Cisive's suite of solutions address the human capital challenges and program needs of large enterprises in the financial services, transportation, and telecom/media markets, among others.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a leading HR technology provider by CIO Review," said James Owens, Cisive's President and CEO. "Cisive's commitment to providing unparalleled insight and the most accurate information ensures that our clients overcome employment background check challenges and bring the most qualified candidates on board."

"What makes Cisive different from other background screening firms is the accuracy of the information we gather and deliver to our clients," explains Alan Gordon, CIO at Cisive. "We provide a robust platform and quality insights that help HR leaders to onboard candidates successfully."

Cisive aims to mitigate risk for large enterprises by empowering clients with actionable intelligence and clarity throughout the hiring process. The uniqueness of Cisive's pre-employment screening services stems from their focus on truthful reporting, legal compliance and integrity of source material. For more information about Cisive's suite of solutions, visit http://www.cisive.com.

