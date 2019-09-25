25.09.2019 17:08:00

Cision Releases 'State of the Freedom of the Press' Special Report


Results Show Continued Deterioration in Global Press Freedom

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision (NYSE: CISN) today released never-before-seen insights in their latest report – State of the Freedom of the Press: A Cision 2019 State of the Media Special Report. The report uncovers journalists' concerns around safety, freedom of the press, trust in the media, and much more. Among the key findings is 49% of journalists globally believe the freedom of the press has deteriorated in their home countries.

Earlier this year, Cision released its 2019 State of the Media Report, which surveyed nearly 2,000 journalists from 10 countries around the world. Cision conducts this report annually to learn about the main issues facing the global media industry, and how PR and communications professionals can better work with their journalist counterparts. With today's release of the State of the Freedom of the Press special report, Cision is revealing new insights from that survey that have never before been shared with the public.

Despite continued attacks on the media, the report highlighted a hopeful undertone. While 69% of US journalists felt that the public lost trust in the media this year, that number is actually down from 78% in 2018, indicating a shift in perception and attitude. Despite continued attacks on the media and efforts to weaken freedom of the press, 65% of journalists around the globe don't feel they've had to change their tone or language in the last year.

"These insights prove that despite ongoing challenges in today's media landscape, journalists believe that they've been able to build back trust with the public without compromise," said Kristen Sala, Cision's Senior Director of US Media Research. "The media plays a pivotal role in helping PR professionals get their messages out to the public. Therefore, it's up to the PR industry to continue to help strengthen that relationship by supporting journalists with legitimate data and evidence, along with valuable information and unique ideas."

Survey responses also reflect how perceptions of freedom of the press can differ greatly from country to country. Only 41% of Canadian respondents reported a deterioration of freedom of the press in their country, while 67% felt that way in Brazil. 57% of U.S. journalists have felt a deterioration.

To see the full State of the Freedom of the Press Report, click here.

About Cision
Cision Ltd (NYSE: CISN) is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,000 employees with offices in 22 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

Media Contact:
Rebecca Dersh
PR Manager
cisionpr@cision.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1000450/Journalists_global_SOTFOP.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/467136/cision_logo.jpg



SOURCE Cision

