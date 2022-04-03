Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’199 0.3%  SPI 15’569 0.2%  Dow 34’818 0.4%  DAX 14’446 0.2%  Euro 1.0218 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’919 0.4%  Gold 1’925 -0.6%  Bitcoin 42’875 2.0%  Dollar 0.9256 0.3%  Öl 104.7 -2.4% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus

04.04.2022 01:03:00

Cision Completes Acquisition of Streem

  • Streem brand, platform, and local service continue in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) market
  • Management team retained with long-term growth mandate
  • Streem joins PR Newswire, Brandwatch, and Falcon.io brands to activate full-service offering for Cision across ANZ

SYDNEY and CHICAGO, April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global communications intelligence company Cision announced today that it has completed the acquisition of realtime media monitoring company Streem.

Streem and Cision

Since announcing the deal in December 2021, Streem has continued its high-growth trajectory, winning major new customers, including Amazon, HSBC, Crown Resorts, and several government departments.

Cision's Chief Revenue Officer Stephen Boyes noted, "Streem has established itself as the customer-preferred media intelligence platform in the ANZ market. We are excited that they are now part of the Cision family and that our ANZ customers can benefit from a full suite of monitoring, distribution, insights, and social media solutions."

Streem customers will benefit from the global reach of Cision, while continuing to receive the same local support and expertise they have relied on since the company's launch in 2017. Streem's customers will also continue to access the company's existing media monitoring and insights platform, supported by its local product and engineering teams.

"The closing of this deal gives us the opportunity to create the ANZ region's leading media intelligence offering. Streem is best positioned to deliver on every customer's need through a single platform and local team," Elgar Welch, CEO of Streem said.

The completion of the acquisition follows approval by Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) and the United States' Department of Justice (DoJ), and results in a sale of 100% of Streem shares to Cision. Streem will continue to operate as an independent brand, with operations and people, including key management and founders Elgar Welch (CEO) and Antoine Sabourin (CTO), to remain in place. 

Cision is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity, which acquired the business in 2020. The Streem transaction marks the second add-on acquisition Cision has completed this year.
"We are delivering on our promise to invest in Cision's growth, expand its product offering and extend its geographic reach," said Platinum Equity Partner Jacob Kotzubei and Platinum Equity Managing Director Matthew Louie in a joint statement. "We will continue working with the team to pursue more opportunities to drive growth organically and through acquisitions."

About Streem

Streem is one of the ANZ market's fastest growing media intelligence companies, delivering comprehensive and realtime Print, Online, TV, Radio, & Social media monitoring, insights, and reporting to leading corporate and government organisations including Telstra, Amazon, Qantas, Commonwealth Bank, and the Department of Prime Minister & Cabinet. Through Desktop, Tablet and Mobile, Streem's customers can see, stream and analyse millions of news items in realtime, helping PR and Corporate Affairs teams to do their jobs.

About Cision

As a global leader in PR, IR, marketing and social media management technology and intelligence, Cision helps brands and organisations to identify, connect and engage with customers and stakeholders to drive business results. Through a suite of IR services, PR Newswire helps companies meet their communications and disclosure needs. A network of over 1.1 billion influencers, in-depth monitoring, analytics and its Brandwatch and Falcon.io social media platforms headline a premier suite of solutions. Cision has offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning solutions, including its next-gen Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Streem
Jack McLintock
Media Relations Manager
Streem
jack.mclintock@streem.com.au

Cision
cisionpr@cision.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cision-completes-acquisition-of-streem-301516273.html

SOURCE Cision Ltd.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Alexander Berger: Sind Sanktionen sinnvoll? | BX Swiss TV

Wie wirken sich die Sanktionen des Westens auf Russland aus? Zeigen die Sanktionen im Ukraine Krieg Wirkung oder schaden sie eher der Bevölkerung?

Auch die Türkei vermittelt im Augenblick zwischen den Konfliktparteien. Präsident Erdogan schliesst aktuell allerdings Sanktionen gegen Russland aus. In Zukunft könnte jedoch der Druck auf die Türkei, sich an den Sanktionen zu beteiligen, noch erhöhen.

Ebenfalls profitieren Unternehmen im Bereich der Rüstungsindustrie vom Krieg. Das liegt unter anderem an der Erhöhung der Militäretats. Wie könnte sich diese Branche in den nächsten Jahren entwickeln? Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger, Asset Manager bei Daubenthaler & Cie. GmbH im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Alexander Berger: Sind Sanktionen sinnvoll? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

01.04.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
01.04.22 Nvidia: Omniverse eröffnet neue Möglichkeiten
01.04.22 Marktüberblick: RWE und Fresenius stemmen sich gegen den Trend
01.04.22 SMI geht schwächer aus dem März
01.04.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – Ausbruch gescheitert / Anheuser-Busch InBev – Knapp verfehlt
31.03.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
31.03.22 Alexander Berger: Sind Sanktionen sinnvoll? | BX Swiss TV
25.03.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’731.05 17.41 SMIR9U
Short 12’956.89 13.17 SMIUBU
Short 13’516.87 8.18 SSMACU
SMI-Kurs: 12’199.43 01.04.2022 17:30:00
Long 11’558.54 15.93 PSSMDU
Long 11’415.82 13.39 PSSM8U
Long 10’738.51 7.71 OSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Chef Elon Musk verkündet Arbeit an Master Plan 3: Das dürfte Anleger und Fans erwarten
"Verlockende Bewertungen": JPMorgan-Experte sieht Einstiegsgelegenheit am Aktienmarkt
Neuer Rekord: Tesla liefert im ersten Quartal mehr als 310'000 Autos aus
JPMorgan-Analyst prognostiziert Superzyklus für Rohstoffe
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 13: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co. heute am Kryptomarkt
Wirtschaftsminister der Slowakei zu russischem Gas: 'Notfalls zahlen wir in Rubel'
El Salvador verschiebt Emission der Bitcoin-Anleihe wegen schlechter Marktbedingungen
März 2022: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
GAZPROM-Aktie: GAZPROM liefert weiter Gas an den Westen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit