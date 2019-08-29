CISCRP Invites Atlanta Community Members to Free Health Event

ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP) invites the Atlanta community to attend AWARE for All, a free health event on Thursday, September 26, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST. CISCRP's AWARE for All is a program that has been hosted in over 60 communities around the world since 2003. This unique program enables the public to learn about the clinical research process and how it plays into public health.

This will be the first AWARE for All event the nonprofit has held in Georgia. CISCRP's Associate Director of Development & Community Engagement, Ellyn Getz, notes, "We are excited to bring our internationally-recognized program to the Atlanta community and are thankful for the support we have received from many local organizations. AWARE for All events provide a unique opportunity for the public to interact with professionals in the clinical research field and gather the information they need to make informed decisions about their health."

CISCRP will be providing free dinner and refreshments. Attendees will have access to several free health screenings including Breast Health, Blood Pressure, Depression, Diabetes, Eating Disorder, Flu Vaccinations, HIV, Memory, Nutrition Counseling, Sickle Cell, Smoking Cessation Counseling, and Vision. Local health advocates and researchers will be in attendance to share their resources and services. There will also be an overview presentation about clinical research and a panel discussion featuring research professionals and study participants.

CISCRP is producing the event in collaboration with Biogen and National Sponsor, Lupus Research Alliance (LRA). The LRA National Director of Advocacy and Programs, Diane Gross, MPH comments, "Lupus Research Alliance is proud to continue our support for an event that aims to improve awareness about clinical research, particularly among minority and underserved communities. This is an important chance for the Atlanta community to come together to address the need for greater education and to recognize those who take part in clinical research studies."

AWARE for All - Atlanta will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST at the Ivy Community Center, 3850 Stone Road SW Atlanta, GA 30331. Attendance is free, but please reserve your spot today by visiting http://www.awareforall.org or by calling toll free 1-877-MED-HERO (1-877-633-4376).

About CISCRP:

The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to engaging the public and patients as partners in the clinical research process. CISCRP provides free education and outreach to the general public and patient communities. Visit http://www.CISCRP.org for more information or to support CISCRP's educational initiatives.

Editor's Note:

Community and research collaborators include: ACRP, Alpha Kappa Alpha Society, Alzheimer's Association, ARCH, Arthritis Foundation, Biogen, Black Nurses Rock, BrightFocus, Cancer Support Community Atlanta, Clinical Research Atlanta, Cogniciti, Emory Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance, HEAL, iResearch Atlanta, the Ivy Community Foundation, the Lupus Research Alliance, Morehouse School of Medicine, Multiple Sclerosis Center of Atlanta (MSCA), and Walgreens.

SOURCE CISCRP