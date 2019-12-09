|
09.12.2019 23:45:00
Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced that earlier today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share to be paid on January 22, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 3, 2020.
Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35 per common share was paid on October 23, 2019. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.
RSS Feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. To view a list of Cisco trademarks, go to: www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.
Press Contact:
Investor Relations Contact:
Robyn Jenkins-Blum
Carol Villazon
+1 408 930 8548
+1 408 527 6538
rojenkin@cisco.com
carolv@cisco.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-300971704.html
SOURCE Cisco
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Dow schlussendlich leichter -- SMI beendet Handel mit kleinem Abschlag -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich leicht im Plus
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Anleger am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Montag zurück. An der US-Börse ging es zum Wochenauftakt leicht abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost sind etwas fester in die neue Woche gestartet.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}