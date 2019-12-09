+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
09.12.2019 23:45:00

Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced that earlier today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share to be paid on January 22, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 3, 2020.

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco)

Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35 per common share was paid on October 23, 2019. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

RSS Feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. To view a list of Cisco trademarks, go to: www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.  

Press Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Robyn Jenkins-Blum

Carol Villazon 

+1 408 930 8548

+1 408 527 6538

rojenkin@cisco.com 

carolv@cisco.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-300971704.html

SOURCE Cisco

