Circuit Clinical Selected by Fast Company as a Best Workplace for Innovators 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Circuit Clinical, an integrated research platform dedicated to bringing clinical research as a care option to everyone, has been recognized by Fast Company as one of their Best Workplaces for Innovators 2021. 

Fast Company Best Workplaces for Innovators 2021

Fast Company selected 100 companies out of almost 900 submissions from around the world to be included in their annual list. The selected honorees showcase cultures that promote diversity and inclusion, innovative company processes, and creative problem-solving, especially during the challenges of the 2020 global pandemic. 

Circuit Clinical was selected for its ability to rapidly match patients to clinical trials they could potentially qualify for. Circuit Clinical was also recognized for its contributions to the first COVID-19 saliva test to receive FDA emergency use authorization in April 2020. This project earned the company additional recognition from Fast Company as a winner of the 2021 World Changing Ideas Award for Pandemic Response.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by Fast Company as one of their Best Workplaces for Innovators in 2021. It speaks to living out our company values and culture, mainly that our innovative team takes pride in their relentless performance, fearless accountability, and talent obsession," says Dr. Irfan Khan, Founder and CEO of Circuit Clinical. "Circuit Clinical ranking 20th nationally on this list is nothing short of inspiring and humbling."

Circuit Clinical is honored to be recognized with this prestigious award and to have made a positive impact during the COVID-19 global pandemic. The company has focused on making their culture a high priority as they continue in their high-growth phase. Earlier in the year, Circuit Clinical also received Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces recognition for their dedication to fostering thoughtful transparency, high-performance, continuous learning, and inclusivity within their team.

To learn more about Circuit Clinical's mission and company culture, visit www.circuitclinical.com/culture.

About Circuit Clinical

Circuit Clinical®, one of the largest integrated research organizations in the USA, is dedicated to empowering patients to choose clinical research as a care option. Circuit Clinical® is committed to transforming the way physicians and their patients find, choose, and participate in clinical research. They deliver clinical research services and an award-winning patient engagement platform, trialjourney.com.

Media Contact: Rachel Ernisse, rernisse@circuitclinical.com

Circuit Clinical Logo (PRNewsfoto/Circuit Clinical)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/circuit-clinical-selected-by-fast-company-as-a-best-workplace-for-innovators-2021-301358449.html

SOURCE Circuit Clinical

