Circuit Clinical® And The Center for Integrated Global Biomedical Sciences At The University at Buffalo Join Efforts In Regional And Global COVID-19 Clinical Research

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Irfan Khan, CEO and Founder of Circuit Clinical, and Dr. Gene D Morse, Director of the Center for Integrated Global Biomedical Sciences (CIGBS), University at Buffalo, The State University of New York (SUNY), announce a collaboration to conduct regional, national, and international clinical research for prevention and treatment of SARS-CoV-2. CIGBS is a world-renowned research site with extensive experience in clinical research, capacity building and addressing global health challenges locally and internationally.

As director of CIGBS, Dr. Morse is a global leader in planning and researching drug development and novel therapeutics. Dr. Morse is an internationally recognized leader in HIV research with over three decades of experience including collaboration with African and Caribbean universities. Dr. Morse directs UB's Global Virus Network Center of Excellence and co-directs the SUNY Global Health Institute. Within Western New York (WNY), Dr. Morse co-leads the COVID-19 Research Collaborative working to provide the community with access to COVID-19 treatments, vaccines, and diagnostics as well as build capacity for conducting research studies in hospital and community practice settings.

"I am excited to partner with Circuit Clinical to improve prevention strategies and increase access opportunities for patients across the 7 WNY counties," said Dr. Morse, SUNY Distinguished Professor in the UB School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. "This collaboration is a positive step towards advancing access to COVID-19 treatments locally."

Circuit Clinical's role in WNY is to provide clinical research as a care option. This is particularly relevant as COVID-19 vaccines are months away from distribution, and innovative treatments are imperative to populations who will not have immediate access to a vaccine.

The collaboration represents an innovative public-private partnership providing solutions and opportunities for patients across WNY. The goal of the partnership is to combine the academic depth and expertise of Dr. Morse's program with Circuit Clinical's operational excellence and clinical trials capabilities to combat this second wave of COVID-19, and dramatically increase WNY's access to clinical research opportunities.

"Although we hope a vaccine is around the corner, commercial distribution and availability are significant obstacles," said Dr. Khan, CEO Circuit Clinical. "We need all the tools we can get to protect Americans and safely reopen the economy."

This collaborative effort increases the opportunities for our region to contribute to implementation research projects to compare and contrast COVID-19 diagnostics, prevention and treatment strategies, putting the community at the forefront of medical research. While the research is based locally, with the reach of CIGBS and Dr. Morse, we look forward to adapting our local models and broadening our reach to achieve international solutions.

One of the largest Integrated Research Organizations in the USA, Circuit Clinical® is dedicated to empowering patients to choose clinical research as a care option. Circuit Clinical® is committed to transforming the way physicians and patients find, choose, and participate in clinical research by delivering turnkey clinical research services and an award-winning patient engagement platform, TrialScout.com.

The University at Buffalo Center for Integrated Global Biomedical Sciences (CIGBS) is an international hub for innovation that brings together scientific disciplines in a non-traditional approach to build research infrastructure capacity to address regional and global challenges. CIGBS uses education, training, and research to promote novel discovery and development, maximize technology, and foster translation. CIGBS works with international partners to address global health challenges and recognize important connections between health and sustainable economic development.

