25.02.2026 13:11:16

Circle Internet Group Q4 Profit, Revenue Surge; Shares Jump Over 15% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL), a financial technology firm, on Wednesday reported sharply higher profit for the fourth quarter, driven by growth in reserve income and other revenue. The company's shares rose more than 15% in pre-market trading.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $133.42 million or $0.43 per share from $4.43 million or breakeven per share in the year-ago quarter.

Including discontinued operations, net income was $133.41 million or $0.43 per share compared with $3.11 million or breakeven per share last year.

Operating income from continuing operations rose to $55.19 million from $794,000 a year earlier.

Other income also increased to $84.99 million from $9.573 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $167 million, an increase of 412% year-over-year

Total revenue and reserve income increased 77% to $770.23 million from $435.37 million. Reserve income climbed to $733.39 million from $432.97 million, while other revenue rose to $36.84 million from $2.40 million.

For 2026, the company expects other revenue to be in the range of $150 million - $170 million.

Circle Internet stock closed at $61.37 on Tuesday, up 0.33%.